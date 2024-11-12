Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 14 Oct 2024

ANSAL BUILDWELL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 12th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and six months ended 30.09.2024 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 12th November, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Reports (Standalone and Consolidated) by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, M/s. I. P. Pasricha & Co., Chartered Accountants. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 17 Jul 2024

ANSAL BUILDWELL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 13th August, 2024 has considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 1 May 2024

ANSAL BUILDWELL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 30th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider the following : 1.To approve the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2.To approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To consider recommendation of Dividend if any for the aforesaid year as per Regulation 29 of Listing Agreement. 4. To approved the date of convening the Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 30th May, 2024 has approved the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Please find attached herewith Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 alongwith Auditors Report, Declaration with respect to unmodified Opinion and outcome of the Board Meeting. That the Board of Directors have recommended dividend @ 10% i.e. Rs.1/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Appointment of Mr. Vijay Talwar, (DIN:02647994) as Additional Director (Independent) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

