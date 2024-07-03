Ansal Buildwell Ltd Summary

Ansal Buildwell Ltd was incorporated as Utility Builders on 29 Dec.83. The name was changed to the present one in Nov.92. It was promoted by Naresh Kattar and was taken over by the Ansal Group in Jul.91. The Company is engaged in real estate promotion, development of integrated townships, construction of high-rise multi-storeyed buildings, commercial complexes, flats, houses, apartments, plots, etc.In 1998-99, as the real estate market is sluggish in Delhi & Gurgaon, efforts are being made by the company to explore markets in smaller towns of Uttarpradesh & Rajasthan. The company has diversified into large Hi-tech construction contracts which has good potential today. Some joint ventures are being signed with overseas companies to facilitate entry into the construction and real estate market of SAARC Countries and other Neighbouring Countries.A scheme of independent floors namely Flexi Homes was launched during 1999-2000. The company has ventured out of India entering into a Joint Venture Company with M/s Chaudhary Group of Nepal known as M/s Ansal Chaudhary Developers Pvt. Ltd., and started its operations and successful launching project named Kathmandu Residency in Kathmandu.65% of physical work is already completed.The company is trying to procure some more Hi-tech Engineering Contracts in addition to the two contracts valued at about Rs.45 Crores in North-East Sector of the country. It has also entered into agreements with other companies on back to back basis for execution of projects worth Rs.125 crores.In Bangalore, the residential project, Krsna-II was completed while another residential complex, Ansal Forte was completed in 2003.In 2005-06, the Company launched some projects like Shalimar Residency, Executive Residency, Chinar Cottages, Royal Residency, Royal Casa, Sushant Floors, Flexi Homes Florence Homes, Florence Grand, Florence Super and Florence Manor Villa. Apart from these Schemes, the CHcommercial Complex, Sushant Tower got completed and the said Complex was made a major venue for the commercial activities with the local residents. It acquired additional 35 acres of land for Ansal City, a township at Puthiyakavu, Kochi for development of plots, villas and town houses. T The Project Management Consultancy work which was taken up with M/s ACC Colonisers Ltd. of Moradabad for developing and marketing of 20 acres of residential plotted land was completed.The commercial complex Boom Plaza located in Sushant Lok, Gurgaon was launched in 2007. The Group Housing club Harmony Club became fully operational. Phase One i.e. Health Club Block of our prestigious new project Club Florence also was made operational with fully equipped Gymnasium, Sauna Steam, Restaurant and facilities, etc. At Ansal City, a township at Puthiyakavu, Kochi, all development works like Entrance Gate, construction of boundary wall, laying of sewer line, laying of water supply line, trenches for electrical cabling and construction of road works for phase one was completed. At Ansal Riverdale, a Group Housing project namely, Garden View Apartments was launched in 2006-07. The Company purchased 100% shareholding of its five associate companies i.e. M/s Ansal Real Estate Developers Pvt. Ltd., M/s Lancers Resorts & Tours Pvt. Ltd., M/s Potent Housing and Construction Pvt. Ltd., M/s Sabina Park Resorts and Marketing Pvt. Ltd., M/s Triveni Apartments Pvt. Ltd. in order to have better effective control over the affairs of said companies. And as such, said five associate Companies became 100% subsidiaries of the Company. Besides these, the Company had its subsidiary companies in Nepal viz M/s Ansal Chaudhary Developers Pvt. Ltd. which was incorporated in Nepal and which had four subsidiary companies viz. M/s Rahul Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. (Nepal), M/s Rahul Township Pvt. Ltd. (Nepal) M/s A.C. Shelters Pvt. Ltd. (Nepal), M/s A.C. Infrastructure & Development Pvt. Ltd. (Nepal). The Company sold its shareholding in above subsidiary company M/s Ansal Chaudhary Developers(P) Ltd. Nepal to its counterpart Chaudhary Group Nepal, and as such the above Nepal Companies ceased to be subsidiaries of the Company in the current financial year 2009-10.In 2010-11, Township project namely Ansal City, in Jaipur, Rajasthan having a total site area of approx. 100 acres completed site office work. The Project, Meadows launched in 2011. The Power project in Baner, Himachal Pradesh was completed. Major development works in project titled Ansal City- Amritsar, Punjab which is spread over an area of about 70 acres were completed in 2013, which included water supply, sewerage system, Storm water drainage, Rain water harvesting, HT & LT cabling, Horticulture works, Development ofParks, Street Lighting & fencing works. Construction work for 25 Expandable villas commenced in 2013.Group housing residential project in Ansal City, Kochi by the name of Florence Heights was completed in 2017. Florence Apartments, a Group Housing project on collaboration basis at Jammu was completed. The work on Sub Contracted Spillway Project at Thoubal, Manipur was completed in 2019. In 2021-22, the Company acquired balance 50% of equity shares of one of its Joint venture Company M/s Ansal Crown Infrabuild Pvt. Ltd making it a wholly owned subsidiary.