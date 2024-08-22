iifl-logo-icon 1
Ansal Buildwell Ltd AGM

149.8
(3.27%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Ansal Buildwell CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 202430 May 2024
That the 40T Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held through VC/OAVM on Thursday, the 26 September, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. Intimation Of Book Closure-Revised Pursuant to requirements of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Share Transfer Books, Registrar of Members and Registrar of Beneficial owners will now remain closed from 20th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 for holding the Annual General Meeting and Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) Summary of Proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 26th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024) Voting Result of Resolutions passed at 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)

