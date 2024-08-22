|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|30 May 2024
|That the 40T Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held through VC/OAVM on Thursday, the 26 September, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. Intimation Of Book Closure-Revised Pursuant to requirements of Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Share Transfer Books, Registrar of Members and Registrar of Beneficial owners will now remain closed from 20th September, 2024 to 26th September, 2024 for holding the Annual General Meeting and Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.08.2024) Summary of Proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 26th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024) Voting Result of Resolutions passed at 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.