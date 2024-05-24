To the Unit holders of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust ("the InvIT"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Unitholders Equity for the year then ended, the Statement of Net Assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Total Returns at fair value, the Statement of Net Distributable Cash Flows (‘NDCFs) of the InvIT for the year then ended, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory notes (hereafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 as amended including any guidelines and circulars issued thereunder (the "InvIT Regulations"), in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the InvIT as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash movements and its movement of the unit holders funds for the year ended March 31, 2024, its net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, its total returns at fair value and the net distributable cash flows of the InvIT for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the InvIT in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the InvIT Regulations, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 9(c)(i) which describes the classification of "Unit Capital" as "Equity" instead of the applicable requirements of Ind AS 32 - Financial Instruments: Presentation, in order to comply with the relevant InvIT Regulations. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of investments in subsidiaries and loans given to subsidiaries (as described in Note 20 of the standalone financial statements) The InvIT has significant investments in subsidiaries and has granted loans to its subsidiaries amounting to INR 22,700.41 million as at March 31, 2024. The value of investments and loans in aggregate comprise 97% of total assets in the Balance Sheet. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: The subsidiaries are in the business of owning and maintaining transmission assets and have entered into Transmission Services Agreement ("TSA") with Long Term Transmission Customers ("LTTC"). • Read the policy, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over assessment of impairment of investments in subsidiaries and loans to subsidiaries and the assumptions used by management. At each reporting period end, management assesses the existence of impairment indicators of investments in subsidiaries and loans given to subsidiaries. In case of existence of impairment indicators, the investment and loan balances are subjected to impairment test, where the fair value of the subsidiary is compared with the value of investments and loans given to such subsidiaries. • Obtained and read the valuation report of the InvITs independent valuation expert, and assessed the experts competence, capability and objectivity. The processes and methodologies for assessing and determining the fair value of the subsidiary is based on complex assumptions, that by their nature imply the use of managements judgment, in particular with reference to identification of forecast of future cash flows relating to the period covered by the respective subsidiarys transmission license, debt equity ratio, cost of debt, cost of equity, residual value, etc. • Involved our subject matter experts to perform an independent review of methodology, estimates and key assumptions (weighted average cost of capital, debt equity ratio, forecast period, terminal growth rate) used in the valuation by the Companys independent valuation expert. Considering the judgment involved in determination of fair values due to inherent uncertainty and complexity of the assumptions used in determination of fair values, this is considered as a key audit matter. • Tested on sample basis that the tariff revenues considered in the respective valuation models are in agreement with TSAs / tariff orders and evaluated the reasonableness of cost and revenue attributes considered in forecast. • Tested completeness, arithmetical accuracy and validity of the data used in the calculations. • Evaluated the adequacy of disclosures included in the standalone financial statements. Disclosures relating to Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value as per InvIT regulations (as described in Note 20 of the standalone financial statements) The InvIT is required to disclose Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value pursuant to SEBI circulars issued under the InvIT regulations which requires fair valuation of the assets. Such fair valuation has been carried out by the independent valuer appointed by the InvIT. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: For the purpose of the above, fair value is determined by forecasting and discounting future cash flows. • Read the requirements of InvIT regulations for disclosures relating to Statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value. The processes and methodologies for assessing and determining the fair value is based on complex assumptions, that by their nature imply the use of the managements judgment, in particular with reference to identification of forecast of future cash flows relating to the period covered by the respective subsidiarys transmission license, debt equity ratio, cost of debt, cost of equity, residual value, etc. • Read the policy, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over assessment of fair value and the assumptions used by management. Considering the judgment involved in determination of fair values due to inherent uncertainty and complexity of the assumptions used in determination of fair values, this is considered as a key audit matter. • Read the policy, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over preparation statement of Net Assets at Fair Value and Statement of Total Returns at Fair Value as per InvIT regulations and the assumption used by management. • Obtained and read the valuation report of the InvITs independent valuation expert, and assessed the experts competence, capability and objectivity. • Involved our subject matter experts to perform an independent review of methodology, estimates and key assumptions (weighted average cost of capital, debt equity ratio, forecast period, terminal growth rate) used in the valuation by the Companys independent valuation expert. • Tested on sample basis that the tariff revenues considered in the respective valuation models are in agreement with TSAs / tariff orders and evaluated the reasonableness of cost and revenue attributes considered in forecast. • Tested completeness, arithmetical accuracy and validity of the data used in the calculations. • Evaluated the adequacy of disclosures included in the standalone financial statements.

Other Information

The Management of Edelweiss Real Assets Managers Limited (the "Investment Manager") is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Management of the Investment Manager (‘the Management) is responsible for the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position as at March 31, 2024, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and the movement of the unit holders funds for the year ended March 31, 2024, the net assets at fair value as at March 31, 2024, the total returns at fair value of the InvIT and the net distributable cash flows of the InvIT for the year ended March 31, 2024 in accordance with the requirements of the InvIT Regulations, the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate controls for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the ability of InvIT to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the InvIT or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management is also responsible for overseeing the InvITs financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the InvITs internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the InvITs ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the InvIT to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss are in agreement with the books of account;

(c) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and/or any addendum thereto as defined in Rule 2(1)(a) of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

For S R B C & CO LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 324982E/E300003

per Amit Singh

Partner

Membership Number: 408869

UDIN: Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: May 24, 2024