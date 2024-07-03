iifl-logo-icon 1
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Share Price

101.52
(0.02%)
Oct 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  Open: 101.52
  Day's High: 101.52
  52 Wk High: 101.8
  Prev. Close: 101.5
  Day's Low: 101.52
  52 Wk Low: 100
  Turnover (lac): 203.04
  P/E: 10.85
  Face Value: 100
  Book Value: 106.07
  EPS: 9.36
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 1,604.02
  Div. Yield: 2.39
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Infrastructure

Open

101.52

Prev. Close

101.5

Turnover(Lac.)

203.04

Day's High

101.52

Day's Low

101.52

52 Week's High

101.8

52 Week's Low

100

Book Value

106.07

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,604.02

P/E

10.85

EPS

9.36

Divi. Yield

2.39

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Corporate Action

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jun, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.45

Record Date: 30 Oct, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:33 AM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.01%

Non-Promoter- 4.05%

Institutions: 4.05%

Non-Institutions: 24.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

1,562.48

1,562.48

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

22.53

27.29

Net Worth

1,585.01

1,589.77

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

242.64

93.67

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

242.64

93.67

Other Operating Income

8.03

6

Other Income

1.44

0.25

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

KPI Green Energy Ltd

KPIGREEN

795.65

68.5810,793.5436.830.03310.12139.5

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust

Summary

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust are an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) established to own power transmission and renewable energy assets in India as permissible under the InvIT Regulations. The Trust was established on November 1, 2021, by the Sponsor, Sekura Energy Private Limited, and were registered with SEBI on January 18, 2022. The Sponsor has experience in designing and engineering, operations and maintenance and managing power transmission and renewable energy projects across India, and is the project manager of two power transmission assets and 12 renewable energy assets in India.Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus Fund (EIYP), of which the Sponsor is a 100% owned entity, owns (i) a 100% equity shareholding and certain debt securities (along with 100% economic interest) in each of DMTCL and NRSS, the two inter-state power transmission projects, with a total network of 427.4 kms power transmission lines of 854.9 ckm and two substations, having 1,400 MVA of transformation capacity across three states in India (the Initial Portfolio Assets); and (ii) a 74% equity shareholding and certain debt securities in 11 renewable energy assets with a cumulative generation capacity of 623.2 MWp. The Sponsor, directly and through its affiliate entities, owns a 74% equity shareholding and certain debt securities in one other renewable energy asset with a generation capacity of 190 MWp. The 12 renewable energy projects together have an aggregate generation capacity of 813
Company FAQs

What is the Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust share price today?

The Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is ₹1604.02 Cr. as of 08 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is 10.85 and 1.00 as of 08 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is ₹100 and ₹101.8 as of 08 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust?

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.52%, 6 Month at -0.28%, 3 Month at -0.09% and 1 Month at 0.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is as follows:
Promoters - 71.01 %
Institutions - 4.05 %
Public - 24.94 %

