SectorPower Infrastructure
Open₹101.52
Prev. Close₹101.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹203.04
Day's High₹101.52
Day's Low₹101.52
52 Week's High₹101.8
52 Week's Low₹100
Book Value₹106.07
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,604.02
P/E10.85
EPS9.36
Divi. Yield2.39
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1,562.48
1,562.48
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
22.53
27.29
Net Worth
1,585.01
1,589.77
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
242.64
93.67
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
242.64
93.67
Other Operating Income
8.03
6
Other Income
1.44
0.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
KPI Green Energy Ltd
KPIGREEN
795.65
|68.58
|10,793.54
|36.83
|0.03
|310.12
|139.5
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust
Summary
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust are an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) established to own power transmission and renewable energy assets in India as permissible under the InvIT Regulations. The Trust was established on November 1, 2021, by the Sponsor, Sekura Energy Private Limited, and were registered with SEBI on January 18, 2022. The Sponsor has experience in designing and engineering, operations and maintenance and managing power transmission and renewable energy projects across India, and is the project manager of two power transmission assets and 12 renewable energy assets in India.Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus Fund (EIYP), of which the Sponsor is a 100% owned entity, owns (i) a 100% equity shareholding and certain debt securities (along with 100% economic interest) in each of DMTCL and NRSS, the two inter-state power transmission projects, with a total network of 427.4 kms power transmission lines of 854.9 ckm and two substations, having 1,400 MVA of transformation capacity across three states in India (the Initial Portfolio Assets); and (ii) a 74% equity shareholding and certain debt securities in 11 renewable energy assets with a cumulative generation capacity of 623.2 MWp. The Sponsor, directly and through its affiliate entities, owns a 74% equity shareholding and certain debt securities in one other renewable energy asset with a generation capacity of 190 MWp. The 12 renewable energy projects together have an aggregate generation capacity of 813
Read More
The Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is ₹1604.02 Cr. as of 08 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is 10.85 and 1.00 as of 08 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is ₹100 and ₹101.8 as of 08 Oct ‘24
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1.52%, 6 Month at -0.28%, 3 Month at -0.09% and 1 Month at 0.78%.
