Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Dividend

101.52
(0.02%)
Oct 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Anzen IYEP Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend25 Oct 202430 Oct 202430 Oct 20242.452.45Final
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. Interest, 2.31 Principal repayment, 0.11 Other income, 0.03 Total per unit distribution, 2.45
Dividend6 Aug 202414 Aug 202414 Aug 20242.452.45Final
Declaration of total distribution of Rs. 38,71,00,000 /- payable to the unitholders of Anzen for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding unaudited standalone and consolidated financial information of Anzen for the quarter ended June 30, 2024
Dividend24 May 202431 May 20241 Jun 20242.452.45Final
Declaration of total distribution of Rs. 38,71,00,000/- payable to the unitholders of Anzen for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The breakup of the same is as under: Particulars Amount in Rs. Interest 2.40 Principal repayment 0.02 Other income 0.03 Total per unit distribution 2.45
Dividend9 Feb 202416 Feb 202417 Feb 20242.452.45Final
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on February 09, 2024.
Dividend2 Nov 202310 Nov 202310 Nov 20232.452.45Final
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 02, 2023. Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 10-Nov-2023.

