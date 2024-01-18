|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|25 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|2.45
|2.45
|Final
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. Interest, 2.31 Principal repayment, 0.11 Other income, 0.03 Total per unit distribution, 2.45
|Dividend
|6 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|2.45
|2.45
|Final
|Declaration of total distribution of Rs. 38,71,00,000 /- payable to the unitholders of Anzen for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding unaudited standalone and consolidated financial information of Anzen for the quarter ended June 30, 2024
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|2.45
|2.45
|Final
|Declaration of total distribution of Rs. 38,71,00,000/- payable to the unitholders of Anzen for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The breakup of the same is as under: Particulars Amount in Rs. Interest 2.40 Principal repayment 0.02 Other income 0.03 Total per unit distribution 2.45
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|17 Feb 2024
|2.45
|2.45
|Final
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on February 09, 2024.
|Dividend
|2 Nov 2023
|10 Nov 2023
|10 Nov 2023
|2.45
|2.45
|Final
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 02, 2023. Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 10-Nov-2023.
