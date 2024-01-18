Dividend 25 Oct 2024 30 Oct 2024 30 Oct 2024 2.45 2.45 Final

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. Interest, 2.31 Principal repayment, 0.11 Other income, 0.03 Total per unit distribution, 2.45

Dividend 6 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024 2.45 2.45 Final

Declaration of total distribution of Rs. 38,71,00,000 /- payable to the unitholders of Anzen for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding unaudited standalone and consolidated financial information of Anzen for the quarter ended June 30, 2024

Dividend 24 May 2024 31 May 2024 1 Jun 2024 2.45 2.45 Final

Declaration of total distribution of Rs. 38,71,00,000/- payable to the unitholders of Anzen for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The breakup of the same is as under: Particulars Amount in Rs. Interest 2.40 Principal repayment 0.02 Other income 0.03 Total per unit distribution 2.45

Dividend 9 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024 2.45 2.45 Final

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on February 09, 2024.

Dividend 2 Nov 2023 10 Nov 2023 10 Nov 2023 2.45 2.45 Final