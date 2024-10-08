iifl-logo-icon 1
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Balance Sheet

101.52
(0.02%)
Oct 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

1,562.48

1,562.48

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

22.53

27.29

Net Worth

1,585.01

1,589.77

Minority Interest

Debt

744.18

741.62

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

Total Liabilities

2,329.19

2,331.39

Fixed Assets

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,183.78

1,185.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

Networking Capital

1,129.43

1,127.43

Inventories

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,131.66

1,131.68

Sundry Creditors

-0.49

-2.39

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.74

-1.86

Cash

15.97

18.03

Total Assets

2,329.18

2,331.39

