Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1,562.48
1,562.48
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
22.53
27.29
Net Worth
1,585.01
1,589.77
Minority Interest
Debt
744.18
741.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
2,329.19
2,331.39
Fixed Assets
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,183.78
1,185.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
1,129.43
1,127.43
Inventories
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,131.66
1,131.68
Sundry Creditors
-0.49
-2.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.74
-1.86
Cash
15.97
18.03
Total Assets
2,329.18
2,331.39
