Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Summary

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust are an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) established to own power transmission and renewable energy assets in India as permissible under the InvIT Regulations. The Trust was established on November 1, 2021, by the Sponsor, Sekura Energy Private Limited, and were registered with SEBI on January 18, 2022. The Sponsor has experience in designing and engineering, operations and maintenance and managing power transmission and renewable energy projects across India, and is the project manager of two power transmission assets and 12 renewable energy assets in India.Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus Fund (EIYP), of which the Sponsor is a 100% owned entity, owns (i) a 100% equity shareholding and certain debt securities (along with 100% economic interest) in each of DMTCL and NRSS, the two inter-state power transmission projects, with a total network of 427.4 kms power transmission lines of 854.9 ckm and two substations, having 1,400 MVA of transformation capacity across three states in India (the Initial Portfolio Assets); and (ii) a 74% equity shareholding and certain debt securities in 11 renewable energy assets with a cumulative generation capacity of 623.2 MWp. The Sponsor, directly and through its affiliate entities, owns a 74% equity shareholding and certain debt securities in one other renewable energy asset with a generation capacity of 190 MWp. The 12 renewable energy projects together have an aggregate generation capacity of 813.2 MWp (the ROFO Assets). The power transmission projects earn revenue pursuant to long-term transmission service agreements (TSAs).These projects receive availability-based tariffs under the TSAs, irrespective of the quantum of power transmitted through the line. The major components of transmission lines are towers, conductors, insulators, hardware, and optical power ground wire or OPGW. The Trust propose Initial Offer by way of 75,000,000 Units Fresh Issue and by raising funds aggregating Rs 750 Cr through Private Placement for Cash.