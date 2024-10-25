iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Board Meeting

101.52
(0.02%)
Oct 8, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Anzen IYEP Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Financial Results/Other business matters Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 14-Aug-2024. Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of the Board Meeting of the Investment Manager of Anzen held on May 24, 2024 has considered and approved the following: 1. Audited standalone and consolidated financial information ( Financial information ) of Anzen for the financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Declaration of total distribution of Rs. 38,71,00,000/- payable to the unitholders of Anzen for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 17/02/2024 Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2024)

Anzen IYEP Trust: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.