|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Financial Results/Other business matters Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on October 25, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Distribution is 14-Aug-2024. Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding the outcome of the Board Meeting of the Investment Manager of Anzen held on May 24, 2024 has considered and approved the following: 1. Audited standalone and consolidated financial information ( Financial information ) of Anzen for the financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Declaration of total distribution of Rs. 38,71,00,000/- payable to the unitholders of Anzen for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Record date for purpose of distribution for the Q3 FY 2023-24 is 17/02/2024 Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of the Board meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/02/2024)
