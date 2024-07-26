|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jul 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has informed regarding Notice of 2nd Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 26, 2024. Summary of the proceedings of the 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Unitholders of Anzen (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Scrutinizers Report with respect to the 2nd Annual General Meeting of the Unitholdersof Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust held on July 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
