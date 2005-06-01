<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

TO THE MEMBERS OF APOLLO FINVEST (INDIA) LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of APOLLO FINVEST (INDIA) LIMITED (“the Company”) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter How was the matter addressed in our audit We have assessed the systems and processes laid down by the company to appropriately identify and classify the loans and advances receivables from financing activities including those in place to ensure correct classification, income recognition and provisioning/write off including of Non-performing assets as per applicable RBI guidelines. 1 Accuracy in identification and categorisation of loans and advances receivable from financing activities as performing and non-performing assets and in ensuring appropriate asset classification, existence of security, income recognition, provisioning/ write off thereof and completeness of disclosure including compliance in accordance with the applicable extant guidelines issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The audit approach included testing the existence and effectiveness of the control environment laid down by the management and conducting of substantive verification on selected sample transactions in accordance with the principles laid down in the Standards on Auditing and other guidance issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Agreements entered into regarding significant transactions including related to loans have been examined to ensure compliance. Compliance with material disclosure requirements prescribed by RBI guidelines and other statutory requirements has been verified. We read and assessed the Company’s accounting policies for impairment of financial assets and their compliance with Ind AS 109. We tested the criteria for staging of loans based on their past-due status to check compliance with requirement of Ind AS 109. 2 Impairment of financial assets (expected credit loss) (as described in note 2.3(f)(i) and 41 of the Ind AS financial statements) Ind AS 109 requires the Company to recognise impairment loss allowance towards its financial assets (designated at amortised cost and fair value through other comprehensive income) using the expected credit loss (ECL) approach. Such ECL allowance is required to be measured considering the guiding principles of Ind AS 109 including: Tested a sample of performing (stage 1) loans to assess whether any loss indicators were present requiring them to be classified under stage 2 or 3 and vice versa. Unbiased, probability weighted outcome under various scenarios; Time value of money; Impact arising from forward looking macro- economic factors and; We evaluated the reasonableness of the Management estimates by understanding the process of ECL estimation and tested the controls around data extraction and validation. Availability of reasonable and supportable information without undue costs. Applying these principles involves significant estimation in various aspects, such as: Grouping of borrowers based on homogeneity by using appropriate statistical techniques; Staging of loans and estimation of behavioral life; Tested the ECL model, including assumptions and underlying Computation Determining macro-economic factors impacting credit quality of receivables; Assessed the floor/minimum rates of provisioning applied by the Company for loan products with inadequate historical defaults. Estimation of losses for loan products with no/minimal historical defaults. Considering the significance of such allowance to the overall financial statements and the degree of estimation involved in computation of expected credit losses, this area is considered as a key audit matter. Audited disclosures included in the Ind AS financial statements in respect of expected credit losses.

Other information

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors’ Report including Annexures to Directors’ Report and Corporate Governance, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The above stated reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, Management or Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management or Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(j)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The company does not have any branches. Hence, the provisions of section 143(3)(c) is not applicable.

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f) In our opinion, there are no financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

h) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(j)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

i) With respect to adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”

j) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as referred to Note 37(B) to the Ind AS financial statement.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in Note 21(viii) to the Ind AS financial statements, The Company has not proposed, declared or paid any interim or final dividend during the year and hence compliance with section 123 of the Act is not applicable for the year.

(vi) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, the reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or at the database level to log any direct data.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For GMJ & Co Chartered Accountants (FRN: 103429W) CA Amit Maheshwari Partner Place : Mumbai M. No.: 428706 Date : May 27, 2024 UDIN: 244287 06BKFN KM7451

Annexure ‘A’ to the Independent Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ section of our report of even date)

i. (a)

A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our verification, title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami transactions (Prohibition) act, 1988 (45 of 1988 as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

(a) The Company is in the business of providing Non-Banking Financial Services and consequently, does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, during any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii As explained in note 1 to the Ind AS financial statements, the Company is a non-systemically important non-deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (“NBFC-NSI-ND”) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) and as a part of its business activities is engaged in the business of lending across various types of customers. The RBI, under Scale Based Regulations (SBR) had categorised the Company in NBFCs-Base Layer (NBFCs-BL).

During the year, in the ordinary course of its business, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantee / security to and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured and unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships and other parties. With respect to such investments, guarantees / security and loans and advances:

(a) Since the Company’s principal business is to give loans i.e. Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC’). Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(b) The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC’), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees, provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company’s interest.

(c) The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC’), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its customers as stipulated.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer notes 6, 41, 47 and 48 to the Ind AS financial statements for details of such loans/advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(d) The Company, being an NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer notes 6, 41, 47 and 48 to the Ind AS Financial Statements for details of such loans/advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

(e) Since the Company’s principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to it.

(f) Based on our audit procedures, according to the information and explanation made available to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. iv. According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act to the extent applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company being a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits as well as deemed deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub- section (1) section 148 of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the books of accounts and records as produced and examined by us in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, as at March 31, 2024, the following are the particulars of the dues that have not been deposited on the account of dispute:

Sr. no. Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (INR in lakhs ) Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax, Interest and Penalty demand 33.56 CIT (Appeal) A.Y. 2005-06 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Penalty demand 49.49 CIT A.Y. 2006-07 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax demand 0.76 CIT A.Y. 2010-11 4 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest demand 11.81 CIT A.Y. 2020-21 5 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest demand 1.69 CIT A.Y. 2021-22 6 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest demand 0.54 CIT A.Y. 2023-24

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any term loan from any lender during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31st March, 2024. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31st March, 2024. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records and documents produced before us, during the year the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit Procedures.

xii. As the company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, therefore the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv.(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi.(a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and the Company has obtained the required registration.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, during the course of audit, the Company (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Ind AS financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For GMJ & Co Chartered Accountants (FRN: 103429W) CA Amit Maheshwari Partner Place : Mumbai M. No.: 428706 Date : May 27, 2024 UDIN: 244287 06BKFN KM7451

Annexure ‘B’ to the Auditors’ Report

(Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”))

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of “Apollo Finvest (India) Limited” (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.