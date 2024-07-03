Summary

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd (formerly known as Apollo Mercantiles Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 29 July, 1985.In priority, the Company was engaged in trading and agency business in Telecom and Telecom related products and then diversified its business to Financial Services. Incorporated in 1985, Apollo Finvest (India) is one of the leading players in the Fintech space. The Company has grown many folds and has become one of the recognized names in the Fintech space. The Company is a Technology-driven Company that has built a technology stack that can process any loan of any size digitally, thereby bringing the cost of processing each loan to nearly Zero. The Company provide a platform through which any Company can start offering digital loans in a matter of 48 hours. It combine a platform engineered like a startup with the regulatory expertise of a fully licensed NBFC - so their clients can focus on their core business. Presently, Company is engaged in the business of Financial Services and the management of investment property. Board of Directors of the Company has taken a policy decision to invest the funds of the Company in Fixed Income bearing Securities such as Preference Shares yielding Tax Free Dividend, units of Birla Mutual Fund and Secured Loans to financially sound parties. Company is also working out policy to reduce over a period of time, its high exposure in Long Term Investment of Equity Shares except blue chip companies, so to move the

