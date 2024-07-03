iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd Share Price

800
(0.64%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open794.9
  • Day's High800
  • 52 Wk High1,359.9
  • Prev. Close794.9
  • Day's Low790
  • 52 Wk Low 729.95
  • Turnover (lac)1.03
  • P/E37.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value173.99
  • EPS21.51
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)298.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

794.9

Prev. Close

794.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.03

Day's High

800

Day's Low

790

52 Week's High

1,359.9

52 Week's Low

729.95

Book Value

173.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

298.55

P/E

37.19

EPS

21.51

Divi. Yield

0

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd Corporate Action

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 29.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.73

3.73

3.73

3.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.38

48.27

38.16

25.4

Net Worth

60.11

52

41.89

29.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.27

-6.93

3.31

-0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Paritosh Khatry

Chairman & MD & CEO

Mikhil Innani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kruti Khemani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Diksha Nangia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Akash Valia

Independent Director

Akash Saxena

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prachi Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd

Summary

Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd (formerly known as Apollo Mercantiles Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 29 July, 1985.In priority, the Company was engaged in trading and agency business in Telecom and Telecom related products and then diversified its business to Financial Services. Incorporated in 1985, Apollo Finvest (India) is one of the leading players in the Fintech space. The Company has grown many folds and has become one of the recognized names in the Fintech space. The Company is a Technology-driven Company that has built a technology stack that can process any loan of any size digitally, thereby bringing the cost of processing each loan to nearly Zero. The Company provide a platform through which any Company can start offering digital loans in a matter of 48 hours. It combine a platform engineered like a startup with the regulatory expertise of a fully licensed NBFC - so their clients can focus on their core business. Presently, Company is engaged in the business of Financial Services and the management of investment property. Board of Directors of the Company has taken a policy decision to invest the funds of the Company in Fixed Income bearing Securities such as Preference Shares yielding Tax Free Dividend, units of Birla Mutual Fund and Secured Loans to financially sound parties. Company is also working out policy to reduce over a period of time, its high exposure in Long Term Investment of Equity Shares except blue chip companies, so to move the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Apollo Finvest India Ltd share price today?

The Apollo Finvest India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹800 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apollo Finvest India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Finvest India Ltd is ₹298.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apollo Finvest India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Finvest India Ltd is 37.19 and 4.60 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apollo Finvest India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Finvest India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Finvest India Ltd is ₹729.95 and ₹1359.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apollo Finvest India Ltd?

Apollo Finvest India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.43%, 3 Years at 8.14%, 1 Year at -3.57%, 6 Month at -11.56%, 3 Month at -7.71% and 1 Month at -1.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apollo Finvest India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apollo Finvest India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.71 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 29.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.