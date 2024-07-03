Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹794.9
Prev. Close₹794.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.03
Day's High₹800
Day's Low₹790
52 Week's High₹1,359.9
52 Week's Low₹729.95
Book Value₹173.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)298.55
P/E37.19
EPS21.51
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.73
3.73
3.73
3.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.38
48.27
38.16
25.4
Net Worth
60.11
52
41.89
29.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.27
-6.93
3.31
-0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Paritosh Khatry
Chairman & MD & CEO
Mikhil Innani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kruti Khemani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Diksha Nangia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Akash Valia
Independent Director
Akash Saxena
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prachi Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd
Summary
Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd (formerly known as Apollo Mercantiles Limited) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 29 July, 1985.In priority, the Company was engaged in trading and agency business in Telecom and Telecom related products and then diversified its business to Financial Services. Incorporated in 1985, Apollo Finvest (India) is one of the leading players in the Fintech space. The Company has grown many folds and has become one of the recognized names in the Fintech space. The Company is a Technology-driven Company that has built a technology stack that can process any loan of any size digitally, thereby bringing the cost of processing each loan to nearly Zero. The Company provide a platform through which any Company can start offering digital loans in a matter of 48 hours. It combine a platform engineered like a startup with the regulatory expertise of a fully licensed NBFC - so their clients can focus on their core business. Presently, Company is engaged in the business of Financial Services and the management of investment property. Board of Directors of the Company has taken a policy decision to invest the funds of the Company in Fixed Income bearing Securities such as Preference Shares yielding Tax Free Dividend, units of Birla Mutual Fund and Secured Loans to financially sound parties. Company is also working out policy to reduce over a period of time, its high exposure in Long Term Investment of Equity Shares except blue chip companies, so to move the
Read More
The Apollo Finvest India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹800 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apollo Finvest India Ltd is ₹298.55 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apollo Finvest India Ltd is 37.19 and 4.60 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apollo Finvest India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apollo Finvest India Ltd is ₹729.95 and ₹1359.9 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Apollo Finvest India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.43%, 3 Years at 8.14%, 1 Year at -3.57%, 6 Month at -11.56%, 3 Month at -7.71% and 1 Month at -1.67%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.