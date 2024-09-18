|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|18 Sep 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations),he Board of Directors of the Apollo Finvest (India) Limited (Company) at its meeting held today i.e. August 02, 2024, approved the resolutions as affixed. Proceedings/Outcome of 38th Annual General Meeting held on September 18, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)
