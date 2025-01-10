To the Members of Aravali Securities & Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LIMITED

(the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss

including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the

year then ended, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies

and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS

financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, "(the Act") in the manner so required

and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of

affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and, its loss including other comprehensive income its cash flows and

the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified

under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the

Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together

with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of

the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in

accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is

sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the

Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind

AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on

these matters.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the

information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards

Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements

and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form

of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and,

in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements, or

our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have

performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that

fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act,

2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true

and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and

changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including

the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting

Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records

in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and

detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making

judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of

adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of

the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a

true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to

continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern

basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no

realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free

from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with

SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are

considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic

decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism

throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud

or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is

sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement

resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery,

intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are

appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible

for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and

the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and

related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on

the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast

significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material

uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind

AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are

based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or

conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the

disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner

that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and

timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we

identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical

requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may

reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most

significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit

matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about

the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our

report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest

benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central

Government in terms of sub- section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A statement

on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required under the provisions of Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief

were necessary for the purpose of our audit:

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears

form our examination of those books:

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including other comprehensive income, the Statement of

Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of

account:

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under

Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record

by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a

director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with

reference to these Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our

separate report in Annexure-B;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to

the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any

material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company;

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in

the Note No 33(vi) to the Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or

invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by

the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"),

with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall,

whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner

whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee,

security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the

Note No 33(vii) to the Financial Statements, no funds have been received by the Company from

any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding,

whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly,

lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of

the Funding Party "Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf

of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 56b to the financial statements); and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the

circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the

representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared and paid dividend during the year.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using

accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the

Company with effect from 1st April, 2023. During the year the Company has migrated to the Audit Trail

Software and is in process of establishing the necessary controls and documentation regarding audit

trail.

h. The Company has not paid/ provided for managerial remuneration during the year.

For Rajan Goel & Associates Chartered Accountants (Firms Regn.No.004624N) Place: Gurgaon sd/- Date: 23rd May, 2024 Rajan Kumar Goel Proprietor Membership No. 083829 UDIN:24083829BKCQGO6838

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the

members of Aravali Securities & Finance Limited as at and for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company were physically verified by the management during the

year. In our opinion, frequency of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the

operation of the Company. On the basis of information and explanations furnished, in our opinion, no

discrepancy has been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any

benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. The Company does not have inventories and accordingly, paragraph 3 (ii) of the Order is not applicable to the

Company.

iii. The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or

granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies,

firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties during the year.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided any guarantees or

securities to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of

the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits

within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of the cost records under section 148(1) of the

Companies Act, 2013 in respect of any of the companys activities.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of

the Company, in our opinion, the undisputed statutory dues including in respect of Goods and Service Tax,

Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of

Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues as applicable have been generally regularly

deposited by the Company during the year with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed

statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year outstanding for a period of more than six months from

the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the company, there were no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause

(a) which have not been deposited on account of disputes.

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as

income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act, 1961 as income during the

year.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of

interest thereon from other lenders during the year. Further the Company did not have any outstanding loans

or borrowings from banks or financial institutions.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of

the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or

other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, the Company has not raised money by way of term loans during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet

of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes

by the Company.

(e) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under

Companies Act, 2013) during the year ended 31 March, 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that

the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint

ventures or associate companies (as defined under Companies Act, 2013).

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debit

instruments) during the period. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of

the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or

partly convertible debentures during the period. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to

the Company.

xi. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the

Company by its officers or employees have been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, report under sub - section (12) of Section 143 of

the Companies Act, 2013 in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors)

Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the

records of the Company, the Company has not received any whistle - blower complaints during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi

Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of

the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act and

details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable

accounting standards.

xiv. (a) n our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and based on our audit

procedures, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of

the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with

him. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted nonbanking financial / housing finance activities during the year.

Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve

Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve

Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses amounting to Rs 3940636 in the current financial year as well as in

the immediately preceding financial year Rs 3929228.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the

Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing

and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information

accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and

based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention,

which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that

Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall

due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance

as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the

date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due

within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when

they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount

under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly,

clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial

Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Rajan Goel & Associates Chartered Accountants (Firms Regn.No.004624N) Place: Gurgaon sd/- Date: 23rd May, 2024 Rajan Kumar Goel Proprietor Membership No. 083829 UDIN:24083829BKCQGO6838

ANNEXURE-B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act,

2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to

the members of Aravali Securities & Finance Limited as at and for the year ended 31st March, 2024)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Aravali Securities & Finance Limited ("the

Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for

the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over

financial reporting with reference to these Ind- AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over

financial reporting with reference to these Ind- AS financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March,

2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the

essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over

Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the

internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of

internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by

the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and

maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and

efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the

prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the

timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with

reference to these Ind-AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the

Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,

2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial

Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable

assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-AS

financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial

controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Ind- AS financial statements and their operating

effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of

internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind- AS financial statements assessing the

risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal

control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the

assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind As financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit

opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-AS

financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-AS financial statements is a

process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation

of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A

companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-AS financial statements

includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail,

accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable

assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in

accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are

being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide

reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the

companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind-

AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material

misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal

financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind- AS financial statements to future periods are

subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Ind- AS financial

statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the

policies or procedures may deteriorate.