Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd Share Price

6.33
(1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.33
  • Day's High6.33
  • 52 Wk High7.89
  • Prev. Close6.21
  • Day's Low6.33
  • 52 Wk Low 3.52
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.51
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.59
  • Div. Yield0
Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.33

Prev. Close

6.21

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

6.33

Day's Low

6.33

52 Week's High

7.89

52 Week's Low

3.52

Book Value

-0.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|09:22 AM

06 Jan, 2025|09:22 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.91%

Foreign: 51.91%

Indian: 2.63%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 45.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.15

15.15

15.15

15.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-15.78

-15.34

-15

-16.63

Net Worth

-0.62

-0.19

0.15

-1.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.14

0.99

-0.46

0.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ranjan Kumar Poddar

Non Executive Director

Devashish Poddar

Non Executive Director

Malavika Poddar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suresh Kumar Lakhotia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Bhartia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naresh Birla

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ved Prakash Arya

Independent Non Exe. Director

DURGA PRASAD

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ruchi Shrivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd

Summary

Aravali Securities & Finance Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company in June, 1980, in New Delhi under the name of Aravali Trader And Investments Company Limited. Consequently, the name of the Company changed to Aravali Leasing Limited, which was further change into Aravali Securities & Finance Limited on May 4, 1994 . The Company is promoted by the Poddar Family. The Registered Office of the Company was shifted from New Delhi to Gurgaon in 2009. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) engaged in leasing, bill discounting, hire-purchase, trading and investment in shares and securities. Leasing has been the primary business of the company and its lease portfolio mainly comprises earth-moving equipments, general machinery, vehicles and computers. The companys hire-purchase schemes cover general machinery and vehicles, etc. It is also the distributor of paper manufactured by Orient Paper Mills and The Sirpur Paper Mills in Delhi and Calcutta. The companys clientele includes reputed companies like JK Synthetics, Jagatjit Industries, Orient Papers, PCL, CIMMCO, GMMCO, Grindlays Bank, George Williamson, etc. Pratap Asbestos is the subsidiary of the company.The Company ceased to be a Non Banking Financial Institution during 2018-19.
Company FAQs

What is the Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd is ₹9.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd is 0 and -12.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd is ₹3.52 and ₹7.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd?

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.80%, 3 Years at -13.06%, 1 Year at 76.42%, 6 Month at 0.65%, 3 Month at 27.78% and 1 Month at 23.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.56 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 45.36 %

