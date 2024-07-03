Summary

Aravali Securities & Finance Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company in June, 1980, in New Delhi under the name of Aravali Trader And Investments Company Limited. Consequently, the name of the Company changed to Aravali Leasing Limited, which was further change into Aravali Securities & Finance Limited on May 4, 1994 . The Company is promoted by the Poddar Family. The Registered Office of the Company was shifted from New Delhi to Gurgaon in 2009. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) engaged in leasing, bill discounting, hire-purchase, trading and investment in shares and securities. Leasing has been the primary business of the company and its lease portfolio mainly comprises earth-moving equipments, general machinery, vehicles and computers. The companys hire-purchase schemes cover general machinery and vehicles, etc. It is also the distributor of paper manufactured by Orient Paper Mills and The Sirpur Paper Mills in Delhi and Calcutta. The companys clientele includes reputed companies like JK Synthetics, Jagatjit Industries, Orient Papers, PCL, CIMMCO, GMMCO, Grindlays Bank, George Williamson, etc. Pratap Asbestos is the subsidiary of the company.The Company ceased to be a Non Banking Financial Institution during 2018-19.

