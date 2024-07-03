Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹6.33
Prev. Close₹6.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹6.33
Day's Low₹6.33
52 Week's High₹7.89
52 Week's Low₹3.52
Book Value₹-0.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.15
15.15
15.15
15.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.78
-15.34
-15
-16.63
Net Worth
-0.62
-0.19
0.15
-1.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
0.99
-0.46
0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ranjan Kumar Poddar
Non Executive Director
Devashish Poddar
Non Executive Director
Malavika Poddar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suresh Kumar Lakhotia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Bhartia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naresh Birla
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ved Prakash Arya
Independent Non Exe. Director
DURGA PRASAD
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ruchi Shrivastava
Reports by Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd
Summary
Aravali Securities & Finance Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company in June, 1980, in New Delhi under the name of Aravali Trader And Investments Company Limited. Consequently, the name of the Company changed to Aravali Leasing Limited, which was further change into Aravali Securities & Finance Limited on May 4, 1994 . The Company is promoted by the Poddar Family. The Registered Office of the Company was shifted from New Delhi to Gurgaon in 2009. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) engaged in leasing, bill discounting, hire-purchase, trading and investment in shares and securities. Leasing has been the primary business of the company and its lease portfolio mainly comprises earth-moving equipments, general machinery, vehicles and computers. The companys hire-purchase schemes cover general machinery and vehicles, etc. It is also the distributor of paper manufactured by Orient Paper Mills and The Sirpur Paper Mills in Delhi and Calcutta. The companys clientele includes reputed companies like JK Synthetics, Jagatjit Industries, Orient Papers, PCL, CIMMCO, GMMCO, Grindlays Bank, George Williamson, etc. Pratap Asbestos is the subsidiary of the company.The Company ceased to be a Non Banking Financial Institution during 2018-19.
The Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd is ₹9.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd is 0 and -12.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd is ₹3.52 and ₹7.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.80%, 3 Years at -13.06%, 1 Year at 76.42%, 6 Month at 0.65%, 3 Month at 27.78% and 1 Month at 23.71%.
