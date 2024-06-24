|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Jun 2024
|24 May 2024
|the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company has been decided to be held on Monday, the 24th day of June , 2024 at 02:30 P.M. (IST) through VC/OACM. Outcome of AGM 24 June 2024 Scrutinizers Report 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024) PROCEEDINGS OF AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
