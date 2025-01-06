Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.14
0.99
-0.46
0.18
Other operating items
Operating
0.14
0.99
-0.46
0.18
Capital expenditure
0
-0.04
0
0.06
Free cash flow
0.14
0.94
-0.46
0.24
Equity raised
-33.33
-34.01
-34.18
-33
Investing
0
-4.1
0
0
Financing
15.09
18.09
21.14
20.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-18.1
-19.08
-13.5
-12.45
