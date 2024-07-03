iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd Company Summary

6.88
(-1.29%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:06:00 PM

Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd Summary

Aravali Securities & Finance Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company in June, 1980, in New Delhi under the name of Aravali Trader And Investments Company Limited. Consequently, the name of the Company changed to Aravali Leasing Limited, which was further change into Aravali Securities & Finance Limited on May 4, 1994 . The Company is promoted by the Poddar Family. The Registered Office of the Company was shifted from New Delhi to Gurgaon in 2009. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) engaged in leasing, bill discounting, hire-purchase, trading and investment in shares and securities. Leasing has been the primary business of the company and its lease portfolio mainly comprises earth-moving equipments, general machinery, vehicles and computers. The companys hire-purchase schemes cover general machinery and vehicles, etc. It is also the distributor of paper manufactured by Orient Paper Mills and The Sirpur Paper Mills in Delhi and Calcutta. The companys clientele includes reputed companies like JK Synthetics, Jagatjit Industries, Orient Papers, PCL, CIMMCO, GMMCO, Grindlays Bank, George Williamson, etc. Pratap Asbestos is the subsidiary of the company.The Company ceased to be a Non Banking Financial Institution during 2018-19.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.