|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31 March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The appointment of Mr. Ved Prakash Arya (DIN: 00989393) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director; and 2. The appointment of Mr. Durga Prasad (DIN: 09727607) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)
