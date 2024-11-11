Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31 March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

ARAVALI SECURITIES & FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The appointment of Mr. Ved Prakash Arya (DIN: 00989393) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director; and 2. The appointment of Mr. Durga Prasad (DIN: 09727607) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Independent Director. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024