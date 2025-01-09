Aravali Securities & Finance Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

A. FINANCIAL REVIEW

Your Company has a loss of Rs. 289.83 lakh after depreciation and interest. Further, a provision for income tax in respect of earlier years of Rs. 1.36 lakh has been made in the accounts. The loss of Rs. 606.86 lakh including brought forward loss of Rs. 311.96 lakh has been carried to the Balance Sheet.

B. RESOURCES AND LIQUIDITY

The Company, as in the past, is not relying on any borrowing except unsecured loans to fund its activities.

C. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS

The Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) sector is still struggling for its growth in India. The NBFC sector is doing much better all over the world as compared to Asian Countries as the general perception about NBFC in the mind of public is still hazy. Other reason may be the excess regulatory requirements by the Reserve Bank of India which constituted a hurdle for its growth in India. Except few NBFCs no other company is working well. This has created a very discouraging situation for the remaining NBFC who have no option except to diversify from its business of financing. Entrance of banks in consumer durable financing as well as in housing finance has brought forth a huge competition and has also added to worst scenario for the NBFCs. This has virtually put a stop on private financing and most of the Non-Banking Finance Companies are out of this business.

D. BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Your company being classified as an Investment Company is doing long term and short term investments. No further opportunity has come to diversify the business of the Company as business of financing is no more lucrative. However your board is in constant look out for the new business avenues which can be taken with the existing business.

E. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

Due to recession all over the world, the Indian economy, though not affected substantially, has suffered and the opportunities have become limited in all sphere of businesses. The financial market has suffered a lot and the business for NBFCs have further reduced. This did not discourage the board of directors of your Company who are constantly looking for an opportunity to expand the business of the Company.

Your Company being in the financial services sector is facing a very stiff competition from public sector as well as private sector banks and financial institutions. It is trying to cope up with the same but is finding it difficult to match up with them in expertise as well as finances available. However, the Company is trying its level best to achieve the same level of competence to meet the challenges thrown in this sector.

F. OUTLOOK

Your Company is still in the process of consolidation and has not decided to enter into new field. It is exploring various business opportunities but nothing concrete has been derived. Barring unforeseen circumstances your directors hope to find some concrete business opportunity to expand the business of the Company.

G. RISK AND CONCERN

Your Company at present is exposed to the normal industry risk factor of volatility in interest rate, economic cycle and credit risk. It has not yet decided its future course of activities. The impact of new activity, as and when decided, will be known in the future.

H. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL CONTROL

The established Internal Control Systems of your Company are adequate to ensure that all the activities are monitored and controlled against any misuse or misappropriation of asset and that the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. More so, these internal control systems are regularly monitored by the audit committee of your Company and are improved upon on regular basis.