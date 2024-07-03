Arcee Industries Ltd Summary

Arcee Industries Limited (formerly known Arcee Pipes Limited) was incorporated in 1992 as a Private Limited Company and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan.93. It acquired its present name in 1994. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Rigid PVC Pipes and Fittings .The company started commercial operations in Hisar in Sep.92. The installed capacity of 1550 tpa was subsequently raised from time to time and now the capacity is 13,544 tpa. The company came out with a public issue of Rs 298 lac in Mar.94 and a right issue of Rs 399.84 lac in Sep.95. The Company also set up a unit at Sadulpur (Churu district), Rajasthan. Commercial operations commenced in Aug.95 for manufacturing rigid PVC pipes with an installed capacity of 13,544 tpa.The company is mainly dependent on government orders for its products. Butstiff competition in the PVC Pipe industry has made the company foray into the non-government sector.During the year 2000-2001 the total production was 899 MT when compared to previous year of 374 MT.The total turnover of the company was 96% high when compared to previous year.During the year 2021-22, Company started its Commercial production of Black Steel tubes & pipes on January 14th, 2021.