SectorSteel
Open₹5.94
Prev. Close₹5.94
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹5.94
Day's Low₹5.94
52 Week's High₹7.2
52 Week's Low₹5.17
Book Value₹6.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.14
5.14
5.14
5.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.49
-0.76
0.45
-0.02
Net Worth
3.65
4.38
5.59
5.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.46
1.04
0
0.03
yoy growth (%)
898.54
0
-100
-99.16
Raw materials
-7.41
-0.73
0
-0.04
As % of sales
70.84
70.4
0
127.05
Employee costs
-0.57
-0.12
-0.06
-0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.57
-0.12
-0.06
-0.47
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.09
-0.09
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.18
0.11
0
0
Working capital
1.34
0.76
0.17
-0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
898.54
0
-100
-99.16
Op profit growth
-666.8
-23.05
-59.44
-20.08
EBIT growth
-571.71
104.25
-87.4
-18.89
Net profit growth
-3,589.59
-81.68
-87.41
6.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Shruti Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gourav Jindal
Non Executive Director
Akshat Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Srishti
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gopi Chand Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arcee Industries Ltd
Summary
Arcee Industries Limited (formerly known Arcee Pipes Limited) was incorporated in 1992 as a Private Limited Company and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan.93. It acquired its present name in 1994. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Rigid PVC Pipes and Fittings .The company started commercial operations in Hisar in Sep.92. The installed capacity of 1550 tpa was subsequently raised from time to time and now the capacity is 13,544 tpa. The company came out with a public issue of Rs 298 lac in Mar.94 and a right issue of Rs 399.84 lac in Sep.95. The Company also set up a unit at Sadulpur (Churu district), Rajasthan. Commercial operations commenced in Aug.95 for manufacturing rigid PVC pipes with an installed capacity of 13,544 tpa.The company is mainly dependent on government orders for its products. Butstiff competition in the PVC Pipe industry has made the company foray into the non-government sector.During the year 2000-2001 the total production was 899 MT when compared to previous year of 374 MT.The total turnover of the company was 96% high when compared to previous year.During the year 2021-22, Company started its Commercial production of Black Steel tubes & pipes on January 14th, 2021.
The Arcee Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.94 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arcee Industries Ltd is ₹3.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arcee Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arcee Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arcee Industries Ltd is ₹5.17 and ₹7.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arcee Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.14%, 3 Years at -14.34%, 1 Year at -3.41%, 6 Month at -2.62%, 3 Month at -2.30% and 1 Month at -5.26%.
