Arcee Industries Ltd Share Price

5.94
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.94
  • Day's High5.94
  • 52 Wk High7.2
  • Prev. Close5.94
  • Day's Low5.94
  • 52 Wk Low 5.17
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Arcee Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

5.94

Prev. Close

5.94

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

5.94

Day's Low

5.94

52 Week's High

7.2

52 Week's Low

5.17

Book Value

6.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Arcee Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Arcee Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arcee Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.58%

Non-Promoter- 75.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 75.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arcee Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.14

5.14

5.14

5.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.49

-0.76

0.45

-0.02

Net Worth

3.65

4.38

5.59

5.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.46

1.04

0

0.03

yoy growth (%)

898.54

0

-100

-99.16

Raw materials

-7.41

-0.73

0

-0.04

As % of sales

70.84

70.4

0

127.05

Employee costs

-0.57

-0.12

-0.06

-0.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.57

-0.12

-0.06

-0.47

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.09

-0.09

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.18

0.11

0

0

Working capital

1.34

0.76

0.17

-0.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

898.54

0

-100

-99.16

Op profit growth

-666.8

-23.05

-59.44

-20.08

EBIT growth

-571.71

104.25

-87.4

-18.89

Net profit growth

-3,589.59

-81.68

-87.41

6.18

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Arcee Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Arcee Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Shruti Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gourav Jindal

Non Executive Director

Akshat Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Srishti

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gopi Chand Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arcee Industries Ltd

Summary

Arcee Industries Limited (formerly known Arcee Pipes Limited) was incorporated in 1992 as a Private Limited Company and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Jan.93. It acquired its present name in 1994. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Rigid PVC Pipes and Fittings .The company started commercial operations in Hisar in Sep.92. The installed capacity of 1550 tpa was subsequently raised from time to time and now the capacity is 13,544 tpa. The company came out with a public issue of Rs 298 lac in Mar.94 and a right issue of Rs 399.84 lac in Sep.95. The Company also set up a unit at Sadulpur (Churu district), Rajasthan. Commercial operations commenced in Aug.95 for manufacturing rigid PVC pipes with an installed capacity of 13,544 tpa.The company is mainly dependent on government orders for its products. Butstiff competition in the PVC Pipe industry has made the company foray into the non-government sector.During the year 2000-2001 the total production was 899 MT when compared to previous year of 374 MT.The total turnover of the company was 96% high when compared to previous year.During the year 2021-22, Company started its Commercial production of Black Steel tubes & pipes on January 14th, 2021.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Arcee Industries Ltd share price today?

The Arcee Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.94 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arcee Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arcee Industries Ltd is ₹3.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arcee Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arcee Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arcee Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arcee Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arcee Industries Ltd is ₹5.17 and ₹7.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arcee Industries Ltd?

Arcee Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.14%, 3 Years at -14.34%, 1 Year at -3.41%, 6 Month at -2.62%, 3 Month at -2.30% and 1 Month at -5.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arcee Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arcee Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 75.42 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Arcee Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

