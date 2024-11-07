iifl-logo-icon 1
Arcee Industries Ltd Board Meeting

6.14
(3.54%)
Jan 15, 2025

Arcee Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
ARCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
ARCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
ARCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31 2024 . Outcome of Board Meeting and Adoption of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Feb 202422 Feb 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd February, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today have considered and approved the foloowing 1. Appointment of Mr. Gopi Chand Verma(10511183) 2. Completion of Term of 1 Independent Director on March 31, 2024 Appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director
Board Meeting14 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
ARCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

