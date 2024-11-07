Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

ARCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

ARCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

ARCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31 2024 . Outcome of Board Meeting and Adoption of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd February, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today have considered and approved the foloowing 1. Appointment of Mr. Gopi Chand Verma(10511183) 2. Completion of Term of 1 Independent Director on March 31, 2024 Appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024