|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|ARCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|ARCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|ARCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31 2024 . Outcome of Board Meeting and Adoption of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22nd February, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today have considered and approved the foloowing 1. Appointment of Mr. Gopi Chand Verma(10511183) 2. Completion of Term of 1 Independent Director on March 31, 2024 Appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|ARCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.