Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.46
1.04
0
0.03
yoy growth (%)
898.54
0
-100
-99.16
Raw materials
-7.41
-0.73
0
-0.04
As % of sales
70.84
70.4
0
127.05
Employee costs
-0.57
-0.12
-0.06
-0.12
As % of sales
5.51
11.6
0
334.18
Other costs
-1.8
-0.3
-0.08
-0.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.24
29.24
0
690.97
Operating profit
0.66
-0.11
-0.15
-0.37
OPM
6.38
-11.25
0
-1,052.21
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.09
-0.09
-0.15
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.01
0.08
0.18
0.05
Profit before tax
0.57
-0.12
-0.06
-0.47
Taxes
-0.18
0.11
0
0
Tax rate
-32.94
-90.99
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.38
-0.01
-0.06
-0.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.38
-0.01
-0.06
-0.47
yoy growth (%)
-3,589.59
-81.68
-87.41
6.18
NPM
3.68
-1.05
0
-1,335.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.