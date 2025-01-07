iifl-logo-icon 1
Arcee Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.75
(-3.20%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:36:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.46

1.04

0

0.03

yoy growth (%)

898.54

0

-100

-99.16

Raw materials

-7.41

-0.73

0

-0.04

As % of sales

70.84

70.4

0

127.05

Employee costs

-0.57

-0.12

-0.06

-0.12

As % of sales

5.51

11.6

0

334.18

Other costs

-1.8

-0.3

-0.08

-0.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.24

29.24

0

690.97

Operating profit

0.66

-0.11

-0.15

-0.37

OPM

6.38

-11.25

0

-1,052.21

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.09

-0.09

-0.15

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.01

0.08

0.18

0.05

Profit before tax

0.57

-0.12

-0.06

-0.47

Taxes

-0.18

0.11

0

0

Tax rate

-32.94

-90.99

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.38

-0.01

-0.06

-0.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.38

-0.01

-0.06

-0.47

yoy growth (%)

-3,589.59

-81.68

-87.41

6.18

NPM

3.68

-1.05

0

-1,335.66

