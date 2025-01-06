iifl-logo-icon 1
Arcee Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.94
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Arcee Industries Ltd

Arcee Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.57

-0.12

-0.06

-0.47

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.09

-0.09

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.18

0.11

0

0

Working capital

1.34

0.76

0.17

-0.31

Other operating items

Operating

1.62

0.65

0.01

-0.94

Capital expenditure

0.13

-0.08

-0.07

0

Free cash flow

1.75

0.57

-0.05

-0.94

Equity raised

-0.8

-0.79

-0.69

0.25

Investing

0

-0.11

-0.03

-0.02

Financing

1.81

0.81

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.75

0.47

-0.78

-0.7

QUICKLINKS FOR Arcee Industries Ltd

