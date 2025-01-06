Arcee Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.57
-0.12
-0.06
-0.47
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.09
-0.09
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.18
0.11
0
0
Working capital
1.34
0.76
0.17
-0.31
Other operating items
Operating
1.62
0.65
0.01
-0.94
Capital expenditure
0.13
-0.08
-0.07
0
Free cash flow
1.75
0.57
-0.05
-0.94
Equity raised
-0.8
-0.79
-0.69
0.25
Investing
0
-0.11
-0.03
-0.02
Financing
1.81
0.81
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.75
0.47
-0.78
-0.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.