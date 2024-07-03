Archit Organosys Ltd Summary

Archit Organosys Limited was originally incorporated on 04th August 1993 as Shri Chlochem Limited. The Company got the name changed to Archit Organosys Limited from Shri Chlochem Limited effective from 19th May, 2012. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of various chemical products.Major customers of the Company include several large Indian and International companies who are engaged in the Agrochemical Manufacturing Sector, Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Sector and Cosmetics Manufacturing Sector. Company has developed various product like MCA, SMCA, CAC and TCAC. Company is selling their products across Pan India as well as USA, Europe, Latin America, Other Asian Countries and South Africa. These products are used mainly in pharmaceutical Intermediates like Ibuprofen, Diclofenac, Aceclofenac, Oil field chemicals used for Oil Drilling mainly In CMC manufacturing, Agriculture field product majorly 2,4 D-Acid and many others, surfactants and cosmetic products as well as day to day personal use products, also used in Pigment.The Company had established a wholly owned subsidiary Company namely M/s. Shri Chlochem Global FZE. at Ras Al Khaimah: U.A.E. in 2005-06. It later on, established a new manufacturing facility at Bhavnagar, Gujarat, which added to the production capacity of Monochloroacetic Acid, Sodium Monochloro Acetate (SMCA) and Chloro Acetyl Chloride (CAC) to Companys product portfolio in 2017-18. The Company incorporated Archit Life Science Limited as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2023.