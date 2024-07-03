iifl-logo-icon 1
Archit Organosys Ltd Share Price

46.19
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:42:00 PM

  • Open48.5
  • Day's High48.5
  • 52 Wk High63.65
  • Prev. Close47.73
  • Day's Low45
  • 52 Wk Low 35.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.91
  • P/E136.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.24
  • EPS0.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)94.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Archit Organosys Ltd Corporate Action

12 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 08 Aug, 2023

arrow

27 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Archit Organosys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Archit Organosys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.64%

Non-Promoter- 35.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Archit Organosys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.52

20.52

20.52

16.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.63

41.33

31.37

24.14

Net Worth

64.15

61.85

51.89

40.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

94.51

76.69

81.53

48.03

yoy growth (%)

23.23

-5.94

69.76

-6.46

Raw materials

-61.11

-53.7

-62.55

-34.26

As % of sales

64.66

70.02

76.71

71.33

Employee costs

-6.1

-6.16

-5.05

-2.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.68

-0.79

0.38

2.93

Depreciation

-3.66

-3.47

-2.58

-0.52

Tax paid

0.32

0

0.13

-1.22

Working capital

2.61

-4.74

10.98

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.23

-5.94

69.76

-6.46

Op profit growth

211.45

-6.26

1.28

24.51

EBIT growth

235.73

-41.6

13.19

13.45

Net profit growth

-724.95

-255.01

-69.82

16.83

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

113.19

127.78

137.9

20.8

18.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

113.19

127.78

137.9

20.8

18.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.82

3.51

1.92

0.6

0.27

View Annually Results

Archit Organosys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Archit Organosys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Kandarp K Amin

Whole-time Director

Archana K Amin

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bhupendra Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajendraprasad J Shah

Whole-time Director

Archit Amin

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Shreeraj Desai

Additional Director

Nikul Jagdishchandra Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pruthvik R. Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Archit Organosys Ltd

Summary

Archit Organosys Limited was originally incorporated on 04th August 1993 as Shri Chlochem Limited. The Company got the name changed to Archit Organosys Limited from Shri Chlochem Limited effective from 19th May, 2012. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of various chemical products.Major customers of the Company include several large Indian and International companies who are engaged in the Agrochemical Manufacturing Sector, Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Sector and Cosmetics Manufacturing Sector. Company has developed various product like MCA, SMCA, CAC and TCAC. Company is selling their products across Pan India as well as USA, Europe, Latin America, Other Asian Countries and South Africa. These products are used mainly in pharmaceutical Intermediates like Ibuprofen, Diclofenac, Aceclofenac, Oil field chemicals used for Oil Drilling mainly In CMC manufacturing, Agriculture field product majorly 2,4 D-Acid and many others, surfactants and cosmetic products as well as day to day personal use products, also used in Pigment.The Company had established a wholly owned subsidiary Company namely M/s. Shri Chlochem Global FZE. at Ras Al Khaimah: U.A.E. in 2005-06. It later on, established a new manufacturing facility at Bhavnagar, Gujarat, which added to the production capacity of Monochloroacetic Acid, Sodium Monochloro Acetate (SMCA) and Chloro Acetyl Chloride (CAC) to Companys product portfolio in 2017-18. The Company incorporated Archit Life
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Archit Organosys Ltd share price today?

The Archit Organosys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Archit Organosys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Archit Organosys Ltd is ₹94.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Archit Organosys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Archit Organosys Ltd is 136.37 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Archit Organosys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Archit Organosys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Archit Organosys Ltd is ₹35.1 and ₹63.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Archit Organosys Ltd?

Archit Organosys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.71%, 3 Years at 4.56%, 1 Year at -21.26%, 6 Month at -6.14%, 3 Month at 6.85% and 1 Month at 4.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Archit Organosys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Archit Organosys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.65 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.35 %

