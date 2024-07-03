SectorChemicals
Open₹48.5
Prev. Close₹47.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.91
Day's High₹48.5
Day's Low₹45
52 Week's High₹63.65
52 Week's Low₹35.1
Book Value₹32.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)94.79
P/E136.37
EPS0.35
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.52
20.52
20.52
16.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.63
41.33
31.37
24.14
Net Worth
64.15
61.85
51.89
40.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
94.51
76.69
81.53
48.03
yoy growth (%)
23.23
-5.94
69.76
-6.46
Raw materials
-61.11
-53.7
-62.55
-34.26
As % of sales
64.66
70.02
76.71
71.33
Employee costs
-6.1
-6.16
-5.05
-2.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.68
-0.79
0.38
2.93
Depreciation
-3.66
-3.47
-2.58
-0.52
Tax paid
0.32
0
0.13
-1.22
Working capital
2.61
-4.74
10.98
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.23
-5.94
69.76
-6.46
Op profit growth
211.45
-6.26
1.28
24.51
EBIT growth
235.73
-41.6
13.19
13.45
Net profit growth
-724.95
-255.01
-69.82
16.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
113.19
127.78
137.9
20.8
18.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
113.19
127.78
137.9
20.8
18.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.82
3.51
1.92
0.6
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Kandarp K Amin
Whole-time Director
Archana K Amin
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bhupendra Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajendraprasad J Shah
Whole-time Director
Archit Amin
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Shreeraj Desai
Additional Director
Nikul Jagdishchandra Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pruthvik R. Soni
Reports by Archit Organosys Ltd
Summary
Archit Organosys Limited was originally incorporated on 04th August 1993 as Shri Chlochem Limited. The Company got the name changed to Archit Organosys Limited from Shri Chlochem Limited effective from 19th May, 2012. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of various chemical products.Major customers of the Company include several large Indian and International companies who are engaged in the Agrochemical Manufacturing Sector, Pharmaceuticals Manufacturing Sector and Cosmetics Manufacturing Sector. Company has developed various product like MCA, SMCA, CAC and TCAC. Company is selling their products across Pan India as well as USA, Europe, Latin America, Other Asian Countries and South Africa. These products are used mainly in pharmaceutical Intermediates like Ibuprofen, Diclofenac, Aceclofenac, Oil field chemicals used for Oil Drilling mainly In CMC manufacturing, Agriculture field product majorly 2,4 D-Acid and many others, surfactants and cosmetic products as well as day to day personal use products, also used in Pigment.The Company had established a wholly owned subsidiary Company namely M/s. Shri Chlochem Global FZE. at Ras Al Khaimah: U.A.E. in 2005-06. It later on, established a new manufacturing facility at Bhavnagar, Gujarat, which added to the production capacity of Monochloroacetic Acid, Sodium Monochloro Acetate (SMCA) and Chloro Acetyl Chloride (CAC) to Companys product portfolio in 2017-18. The Company incorporated Archit Life
The Archit Organosys Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Archit Organosys Ltd is ₹94.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Archit Organosys Ltd is 136.37 and 1.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Archit Organosys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Archit Organosys Ltd is ₹35.1 and ₹63.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Archit Organosys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.71%, 3 Years at 4.56%, 1 Year at -21.26%, 6 Month at -6.14%, 3 Month at 6.85% and 1 Month at 4.15%.
