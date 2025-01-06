Archit Organosys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.68
-0.79
0.38
2.93
Depreciation
-3.66
-3.47
-2.58
-0.52
Tax paid
0.32
0
0.13
-1.22
Working capital
2.61
-4.74
10.98
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
3.95
-9.01
8.9
1.21
Capital expenditure
0.41
8.7
2.47
41.67
Free cash flow
4.37
-0.31
11.37
42.88
Equity raised
39.6
44.42
45.59
27.8
Investing
0.3
0
0
0
Financing
-2.87
-2.33
6.69
27.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.4
41.77
63.66
98.04
