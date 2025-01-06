iifl-logo-icon 1
Archit Organosys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

45.85
(-3.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Archit Organosys FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.68

-0.79

0.38

2.93

Depreciation

-3.66

-3.47

-2.58

-0.52

Tax paid

0.32

0

0.13

-1.22

Working capital

2.61

-4.74

10.98

0.02

Other operating items

Operating

3.95

-9.01

8.9

1.21

Capital expenditure

0.41

8.7

2.47

41.67

Free cash flow

4.37

-0.31

11.37

42.88

Equity raised

39.6

44.42

45.59

27.8

Investing

0.3

0

0

0

Financing

-2.87

-2.33

6.69

27.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

41.4

41.77

63.66

98.04

