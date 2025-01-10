Archit Organosys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.52
20.52
20.52
16.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.63
41.33
31.37
24.14
Net Worth
64.15
61.85
51.89
40.54
Minority Interest
Debt
26.44
31.41
33.97
30.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.39
5.68
4.72
4.91
Total Liabilities
96.98
98.94
90.58
75.87
Fixed Assets
60.36
64.25
57.8
50.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.87
3.75
1.4
0.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.07
3.92
4.35
6.29
Networking Capital
21.45
21.66
21.68
14.82
Inventories
3.44
3.38
5.94
3.54
Inventory Days
13.67
Sundry Debtors
22.23
37.36
27.35
25
Debtor Days
96.54
Other Current Assets
12.1
6.11
5.71
2.81
Sundry Creditors
-13.64
-23.85
-15.51
-14.86
Creditor Days
57.38
Other Current Liabilities
-2.68
-1.34
-1.81
-1.67
Cash
4.22
5.38
5.35
3.81
Total Assets
96.97
98.96
90.58
75.87
