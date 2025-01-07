Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
94.51
76.69
81.53
48.03
yoy growth (%)
23.23
-5.94
69.76
-6.46
Raw materials
-61.11
-53.7
-62.55
-34.26
As % of sales
64.66
70.02
76.71
71.33
Employee costs
-6.1
-6.16
-5.05
-2.2
As % of sales
6.45
8.04
6.19
4.59
Other costs
-16.24
-13.27
-10.14
-7.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.18
17.3
12.44
16.29
Operating profit
11.05
3.54
3.78
3.73
OPM
11.69
4.62
4.64
7.78
Depreciation
-3.66
-3.47
-2.58
-0.52
Interest expense
-3.24
-3.15
-3.65
-0.63
Other income
0.54
2.28
2.84
0.36
Profit before tax
4.68
-0.79
0.38
2.93
Taxes
0.32
0
0.13
-1.22
Tax rate
6.88
1.25
33.99
-41.62
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5
-0.8
0.51
1.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5
-0.8
0.51
1.71
yoy growth (%)
-724.95
-255.01
-69.82
16.83
NPM
5.29
-1.04
0.63
3.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.