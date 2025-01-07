iifl-logo-icon 1
Archit Organosys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

94.51

76.69

81.53

48.03

yoy growth (%)

23.23

-5.94

69.76

-6.46

Raw materials

-61.11

-53.7

-62.55

-34.26

As % of sales

64.66

70.02

76.71

71.33

Employee costs

-6.1

-6.16

-5.05

-2.2

As % of sales

6.45

8.04

6.19

4.59

Other costs

-16.24

-13.27

-10.14

-7.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.18

17.3

12.44

16.29

Operating profit

11.05

3.54

3.78

3.73

OPM

11.69

4.62

4.64

7.78

Depreciation

-3.66

-3.47

-2.58

-0.52

Interest expense

-3.24

-3.15

-3.65

-0.63

Other income

0.54

2.28

2.84

0.36

Profit before tax

4.68

-0.79

0.38

2.93

Taxes

0.32

0

0.13

-1.22

Tax rate

6.88

1.25

33.99

-41.62

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5

-0.8

0.51

1.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5

-0.8

0.51

1.71

yoy growth (%)

-724.95

-255.01

-69.82

16.83

NPM

5.29

-1.04

0.63

3.56

