Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

ARCHIT ORGANOSYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Approval of unaudited Standalone financial results along with statement of assets and liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

ARCHIT ORGANOSYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone unaudited financial results of the company for quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 8th August, 2024 have considered and approved the unaudited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

ARCHIT ORGANOSYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter alia to 1. Consider and Approve Standalone and Consolidated audited financial results of the company for quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To recommend dividend on Equity Shares if any for the Financial Year ending on 31st March 2024. In compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time and as per letter submitted by Company on 31st March 2024 the trading window has been closed for the promoters Directors senior managerial personnel along with their immediate relatives and other connected persons from 1st April 2024 and shall reopen after the expiry of 48 hours from the time the result becomes generally available.

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for disinvestment of Stake in Subsidiary LLP of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024