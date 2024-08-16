|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Sep 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Newspaper Publication (English and Gujarati edition) with respect to Notice of AGM of Archit Organosys limited to be held on 9th Sepetember 2024. Notice is hereby given to all the shareholders of the company for 31st AGM to be held on 9th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/08/2024) Proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting of Archit Organosys Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/09/2024) As attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.