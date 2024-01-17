iifl-logo-icon 1
Arham Technologies Ltd Book Closer

PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser5 Sep 202424 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-Sep-2024 to 30-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Meeting.
BookCloser19 Mar 20246 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
Arham Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 06-Apr-2024 to 12-Apr-2024 for the purpose of Bonus. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, 6th April, 2024 to Friday, 12th April, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 12th April, 2024 at 12:30 P.M.

