iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ARI Consolidated Investments Pvt Ltd Cash Flow Statement

108.75
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ARI Consolidated Investments Pvt Ltd

ARI Consolidated Investments Pvt Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.3

1.28

-0.13

-0.67

Other operating items

Operating

-0.3

1.28

-0.13

-0.67

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.27

1.22

Free cash flow

-0.3

1.28

-0.41

0.54

Equity raised

21.08

15.37

13.02

12.13

Investing

4.22

0.43

-0.18

-0.42

Financing

4.59

2.25

0.68

1.47

Dividends paid

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Net in cash

29.84

19.58

13.36

13.98

ARI Consolidated Investments Pvt Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR ARI Consolidated Investments Pvt Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.