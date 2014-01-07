Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
0
0
0
0
RoNW
0
0
0
0
RoA
0
0
0
0
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1,237.05
1,124.27
518.39
161.42
Dividend per share
40
40
40
40
Cash EPS
0
0
0
0
Book value per share
5,001.53
3,804.07
2,719.73
2,241.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
0
0
0
0
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
0
0
0
0
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.09
-0.02
0.25
0.39
Net debt / op. profit
0
0
0
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
