To

The Members,

Arnold Holdings Limited,

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of ARNOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statement, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statement

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

• From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provision of the Act and Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significant in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In the audit of the current period, we do not have observed any key audit matters required to be reported separately.

Other Matters:

The entire audit was carried out based on remote access of the data as provided by the management of the Company. This has been carried out based on the advisory on "Specific Considerations while conducting Distance Audit/ Remote Audit/ Online Audit issued by the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board of ICAI. We have been represented by the management of the Company that the data provided for our audit purposes is correct, complete, reliable and are directly generated by the accounting system of the Company without any further manual modifications.

We bring to the attention of the users that the audit of the financial statements has been performed in the aforesaid conditions.

Our audit opinion is not modified in respect of the above.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (1l) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure

A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

i. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For AMIT RAY & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 000483C

Sd/-

FCA Nag Bhushan Rao

Partner

Membership No: 073144

UDIN: 24073144BKBJOA8982

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30.05.2024

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

(Referred to in of our report of even date to the members of Arnold Holdings Limited as on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, we state that:

1 Property, Plant, Equipment and Intangible Assets (a) Whether the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. (b) Whether these fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; whether any material discrepancies were noticed on such verification and if so, whether the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account; The fixed assets of the company have been physically verified by the management during the period and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification of the fixed asset is reasonable having regard to size of the company and the nature of its assets company has a program of physical verification of fixed assets over a period of one year which is, in our opinion, reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification. (c) Whether title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company. If not, provide details thereof. Yes (d) Whether the company has revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, if so, whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer. No (e) Whether any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. No 2 Inventories (a) Whether physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and whether any material discrepancies were noticed and if so, how they have been dealt with in the books of account; As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records. (b) Whether Company has availed Working Capital Loan(s) from banks or financial institutions by pledging current assets and the sanction limit(s) by combining limit of all banks or financial institutions exceed Rs 5 Crore and if so. Whether quarterly result or statement filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in line with the accounting books. NA 3 Loan Granted Whether the company has made investment in, provide any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLPs or any other parties. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the provisions of this clauses of the order are compiled by the company. (a) Whether the investment made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest; No (b) Whether receipt of the principal amount and interest are regular. If not provide details thereof; and NA (c) if amount is overdue then total amount overdue for more than 90 days and whether reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest; NA (d) Whether any loan or advances granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loan given to the same party, if so, specify the aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loan and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loan granted during the year. No (e) whether the company has granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, if so, specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of the section 2 of the companies Act 2013 No 4 Loans. Investments and auarantees In respect of loans, investments and guarantees, whether provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. If not, provide details thereof. In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. 5 DeDosit In case the company has accepted deposits, whether the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable, have been complied with? If not, the nature of such contraventions be stated; If an order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal, whether the same has been complied with or not? As the company is registered under Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Banking Finance Company, it is eligible to take Loan & Advances and grant Loan & Advances on such terms & conditions which are prejudicial to the interest of the company. The company does not accept any deposits from public. 6 Cost Records Whether maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and whether such accounts and records have been so made and maintained; As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, in our opinion, the provisions of this clause of the Order are not applicable to the Company. 7 Statutory dues (a) whether the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, , service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and if not, the extent of the arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, shall be indicated by the auditor. According to the information and explanations given to us and the record examined by us, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax and other material Statutory Dues applicable to it. There were no arrears as at, 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) Where dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax have not been deposited on account of any dispute, then the amounts involved and the forum where dispute is pending shall be mentioned. (A mere representation to the concerned Department shall not be treated as a dispute). As per Enclosure-I 8 Income Disclosed in Tax Assessment but not ?roDerlv accounted in Books of Accounts. Whether any transactions not recorded in books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, if so, whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded by the company in the books of accounts during the year. NA 9 Default in Repayment (a) Whether the company has defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank or debenture holders? If yes, the period and amount of default to be reported (in case of banks and financial institutions, lender wise details to be provided). In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank, Government or debenture holder, as applicable to the company. (b) Whether the company has been disclosed willful defaulter by any financial institution (including Banks) No (c) Whether term loan was applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained, if not, the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used. Yes (d) Whether fund raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purpose, if yes, the nature and amount to be indicated No (e) Whether the company has taken any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, if so, details thereof with nature of such transaction and the amount in each case. NA (f) Whether the company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, if so, provide details thereof and also report if the company has defaulted in repayment of such loan raised. NA 10 Monev raised (a) Whether moneys raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) were applied for the purposes for which those are raised. If not, the details together with delays / default and subsequent rectification, if any, as may be applicable, be reported; Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or taken any term loan during the year. (b) Whether the company has made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and if so, as to whether the requirement of Section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the fund raised have been used for the purpose for which the fund were raised, if not, the details in respect of amount involved and nature of non-compliances. No 11 Fraud (a) Whether any fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers/ employees has been noticed or reported during the year; If yes, the nature and the amount involved be indicated. According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) whether any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; No (c) whether the auditor has considered whistle-blower complaints, if any, received during the year by the company NA 12 Nidhi ComDanv Whether the Nidhi Company has complied with the Net Owned Fund in the ratio of 1:20 to meet out the liability and whether the Nidhi Company is maintaining 10% liquid assets to meet out the unencumbered liability. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, this clause of the order is not applicable to the company. 13 Related Parties Transactions Whether all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc as required by the accounting standards and Companies Act, 2013. According to the information and explanations given by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. 14 Internal Audit Whether the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business, if yes, whether the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered. NA 15 Non-cash Transactions Whether the company has entered into any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and if so, whether provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. The company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provision of this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 16 Reaistration with RBI (a) Whether the company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and if so, whether the registration is obtained. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are applicable to the Company and registration has been obtained by the company. (b) Whether the company has conducted Non-Banking or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from RBI as per Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 No (c) Whether the company is Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the RBI, if so, whether it continue to fulfil the criteria of a CIC, and in case the company is an exempted or unregistered CIC, whether it continues to fulfil such criteria. NA 17 Cash Losses Whether the company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year if so the amount of cash losses. No 18 Resignation of Previous Statutory Auditor Whether there has been any resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year, if so, whether consideration has been taken for the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors. No 19 Material Uncertainty On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, whether the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance No sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; 20 Corporate Social Responsibility (a) whether, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act; No (b) whether any amount remaining unspent under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act; No 21 Qualification or Adverse Remark for CFS Companies Whether there have been any qualification or adverse remark by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the Consolidated Financial Statement, if yes, the details of the companies and the paragraph number of the CARO report containing the qualifications or adverse remark. NA

For AMIT RAY & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 000483C

Sd/-

FCA Nag Bhushan Rao

Partner

Membership No: 073144

UDIN:24073144BKBJOA8982

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30.05.2024

Enclosure-I

According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount payable in respect of income tax, Goods & service tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax and cess whichever applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any disputes. The dues of income- tax and other statutory dues on account of any dispute are as follows:

S. N. Name of the Statute Period to which the amount relates (AY) Outstanding Demand/Assessed Income Date on which demand raised Under Section Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 2013-14 - 27.04.2023 Assessment Proceeding u/s 147 Open

For AMIT RAY & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 000483C

Sd/-

FCA Nag Bhushan Rao

Partner

Membership No: 073144

UDIN:24073144BKBJOA8982

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30.05.2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ARNOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ARNOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that;

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For AMIT RAY & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

Firm Reg. No. 000483C

Sd/-

FCA Nag Bhushan Rao

Partner

Membership No: 073144

UDIN:24073144BKBJOA8982

Place: Mumbai

Date: 30.05.2024.