Summary

Arnold Holdings Ltd. is a public limited company incorporated on December 24, 1981 listed in Bombay Stock Exchange and Calcutta Stock Exchange. It is a non-deposit taking NBFC, registered with the RBI. Ever since its incorporation, the company is engaged in investment in shares and activity of non-banking finance company. The Company is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, working capital loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trade financing, bills discounting, infrastructure finance, capital market, margin funding and loan against approved securities, trading in shares & securities. Being an NBFC, the Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local moneylenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services.The Company in addition, offer clients an integrated financial services platform by offering lending against demat shares, finance consultancy, loan against immovable properties and allied products.During Financial Year 2014-15, the Company has undergone the process of sub- division of share from Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 2/- per share with effect from 18th April 2015.During the year 2014-15, the Business Development Group (BDG) initiated opportunities and harnessed its extensive relationship network within and outside the Company, to benefit the business.

