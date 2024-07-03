iifl-logo-icon 1
Arnold Holdings Ltd Share Price

44.3
(-1.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:20:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open44.35
  • Day's High45.8
  • 52 Wk High74.7
  • Prev. Close44.83
  • Day's Low44.03
  • 52 Wk Low 20.84
  • Turnover (lac)0.74
  • P/E7.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.33
  • EPS6.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)105.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Arnold Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

44.35

Prev. Close

44.83

Turnover(Lac.)

0.74

Day's High

45.8

Day's Low

44.03

52 Week's High

74.7

52 Week's Low

20.84

Book Value

26.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

105.32

P/E

7.18

EPS

6.24

Divi. Yield

0

Arnold Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

21 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Arnold Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arnold Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.27%

Non-Promoter- 1.25%

Institutions: 1.24%

Non-Institutions: 78.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arnold Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.78

30.08

30.08

30.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.16

29.33

25.52

24.02

Net Worth

54.94

59.41

55.6

54.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.29

2.43

-10.35

-7.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Arnold Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arnold Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sopan Vishwanathrao Kshirsagar

Non Executive Director

Gazala Kolsawala

Additional Director

Mohandas Dasari

Additional Director

Prakash Saboo

Addtnl Independent Director

Sushil M Jhunjhunwala

Whole-time Director

Rajpradeep Mahavirprasad Agrawal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Raji Jaikumar Panicker

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arnold Holdings Ltd

Summary

Arnold Holdings Ltd. is a public limited company incorporated on December 24, 1981 listed in Bombay Stock Exchange and Calcutta Stock Exchange. It is a non-deposit taking NBFC, registered with the RBI. Ever since its incorporation, the company is engaged in investment in shares and activity of non-banking finance company. The Company is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, working capital loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trade financing, bills discounting, infrastructure finance, capital market, margin funding and loan against approved securities, trading in shares & securities. Being an NBFC, the Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local moneylenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services.The Company in addition, offer clients an integrated financial services platform by offering lending against demat shares, finance consultancy, loan against immovable properties and allied products.During Financial Year 2014-15, the Company has undergone the process of sub- division of share from Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 2/- per share with effect from 18th April 2015.During the year 2014-15, the Business Development Group (BDG) initiated opportunities and harnessed its extensive relationship network within and outside the Company, to benefit the business.
Company FAQs

What is the Arnold Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Arnold Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arnold Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arnold Holdings Ltd is ₹105.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arnold Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arnold Holdings Ltd is 7.18 and 1.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arnold Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arnold Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arnold Holdings Ltd is ₹20.84 and ₹74.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arnold Holdings Ltd?

Arnold Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.31%, 3 Years at 46.53%, 1 Year at 109.78%, 6 Month at -9.53%, 3 Month at -20.25% and 1 Month at -5.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arnold Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arnold Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.28 %
Institutions - 1.24 %
Public - 78.48 %

