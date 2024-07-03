SectorFinance
Open₹44.35
Prev. Close₹44.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.74
Day's High₹45.8
Day's Low₹44.03
52 Week's High₹74.7
52 Week's Low₹20.84
Book Value₹26.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)105.32
P/E7.18
EPS6.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.78
30.08
30.08
30.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.16
29.33
25.52
24.02
Net Worth
54.94
59.41
55.6
54.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.29
2.43
-10.35
-7.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sopan Vishwanathrao Kshirsagar
Non Executive Director
Gazala Kolsawala
Additional Director
Mohandas Dasari
Additional Director
Prakash Saboo
Addtnl Independent Director
Sushil M Jhunjhunwala
Whole-time Director
Rajpradeep Mahavirprasad Agrawal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Raji Jaikumar Panicker
Summary
Arnold Holdings Ltd. is a public limited company incorporated on December 24, 1981 listed in Bombay Stock Exchange and Calcutta Stock Exchange. It is a non-deposit taking NBFC, registered with the RBI. Ever since its incorporation, the company is engaged in investment in shares and activity of non-banking finance company. The Company is primarily focused in providing inter corporate loans, personal loans, working capital loans, loans against shares & securities, loans against properties, trade financing, bills discounting, infrastructure finance, capital market, margin funding and loan against approved securities, trading in shares & securities. Being an NBFC, the Company has positioned itself between the organized banking sector and local moneylenders, offering the customers competitive, flexible and timely lending services.The Company in addition, offer clients an integrated financial services platform by offering lending against demat shares, finance consultancy, loan against immovable properties and allied products.During Financial Year 2014-15, the Company has undergone the process of sub- division of share from Rs. 10/- per share to Rs. 2/- per share with effect from 18th April 2015.During the year 2014-15, the Business Development Group (BDG) initiated opportunities and harnessed its extensive relationship network within and outside the Company, to benefit the business.
The Arnold Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹44.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arnold Holdings Ltd is ₹105.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arnold Holdings Ltd is 7.18 and 1.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arnold Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arnold Holdings Ltd is ₹20.84 and ₹74.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arnold Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.31%, 3 Years at 46.53%, 1 Year at 109.78%, 6 Month at -9.53%, 3 Month at -20.25% and 1 Month at -5.58%.
