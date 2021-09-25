DIRECTORS REPORT

To,

The Members Arnold Holdings Limited

Your Directors take pleasure in submitting the 42nd Annual Report of the Business and operations of your Company and the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS & PERFORMANCE

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars For the year ended 31-03-2024* For the year ended 31-03-2023* Revenue from operations 20820.19 16296.51 Other Income 20.59 164.82 Total Revenue 20840.79 16461.33 Profit before tax and Exceptional Items 1274.25 502.30 Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 Profit before Taxation 1274.25 502.30 -Current Tax 370.16 126.00 -Deferred Tax 21.73 -4.51 -Income tax of earlier years 0.00 0.00 Net Profit/ (Loss) For The Year 882.36 380.81

* Figures regrouped wherever necessary.

The Company discloses financial results on quarterly yearly basis of which results are subjected to limited review and publishes audited financial results on an annual basis. The Financial Statements as stated above are also available on the Companys website www.arnoldholdings.in .

2. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR

During the year, Your Company recorded total revenue of Rs. 20840.79 Lakhs compared to total revenue of Rs. 16461.33 Lakhs in financial year 2022-23 and Profit before Tax for the year 2023-24 stood at Rs.1274.24 Lakhs as compared to Profit before tax of Rs.502.30 Lakhs in financial year 2022-23. Profit after Tax for the current year stood at Rs. 882.36 Lakhs as compared to Profit after Tax of Rs. 380.81 Lakhs in the previous year. A detailed analysis on the Companys performance is included in the "Managements Discussion and Analysis" Report, which forms part of this Report.

3. ROAD AHEAD

Our vision is to expand the existing base and widen scope of work. Our priorities are as follows:

• Leveraging Digital tools and data intelligence to drive scale, stable asset quality, cost effectiveness and customer experience.

• Drive a multi-year transformation agenda which shall enable us to scale profitability.

4. DIVIDEND

Keeping in mind the overall performance and outlook for your Company, your Board of Directors recommend that this time the company is not declaring dividends as the company require funds for its business expansion. Your Directors are unable to recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

5. UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND

There is no balance lying in unpaid equity dividend account.

6. TRANSFER TO RESERVE

Company has not transferred any amount from profit to General Reserve.

7. SHARE CAPITAL

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 50, 00, 00,000 and paid up share capital of the Company as on the same date was Rs. 23, 77, 50,000.

During the year, the Company has buy-back of upto 63,00,000 (Sixty three lakhs) Equity Shares of the company at Rs. 21/-(Rupees Twenty One only) per equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 13,23,00,000 (Rupees Thirteen Crores Twenty Three Lakhs Only). Apart from this the Company has not issued any shares including shares with different rights, sweat equity shares or employee stock options.

8. RBI GUIDELINES

Your Company is registered as a Non-Deposit taking Non- Systemically Important Non-Banking Finance Company with RBI. Accordingly, during the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and therefore, there is no deposits which become due for repayment or renewal. The Company has complied with the Master Direction - Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Company-Scale Based Regulation) Directions, 2023, amended from time to time and all other applicable Directions/regulations/ circulars of RBI during the Financial Year 2023-24.

9. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the Financial Year, there has been no change in the business of the company or in the nature of Business carried by the company during the financial year under review.

10. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year, Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of the Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

11. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Holding, Joint Venture or Associate Company.

12. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There was no significant material order passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operation in nature.

13. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In accordance with Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Murari Mallawat (DIN: 08809840), Whole Time Director, retire by rotation and is being eligible has offered himself for re-appointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Companys policy on directors appointment and remuneration is available on the website of the company at https://www.arnoldholdings.in/policies.html.

Based on the confirmations received from Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified from appointment under Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The following are the List of Directors and KMP of the Company during the year:

Name of Directors Category & Designation Appointment Date Change in Designation Resignation Date Mr. Santkumar Goyal Whole Time Director 30.07.2020 28.09.2020 30-05-2024 Mr. Murari Mallawat Whole Time Director 22.08.2020 28.09.2020 - Mr. Rajpradeep Mahavirprasad Agrawal Whole Time Director 24.04.2021 25.09.2021 - Mr. Sopan Vishwanathrao Kshirsagar Non-Executive Independent Director 07.02.2013 28.09.2013 10-07-2024 Mr. Sushil Mahendrakumar Jhunjhunwala Non-Executive Independent Director 13.02.2020 28.09.2020 - Mrs. Munni Devi Jain Non-Executive Independent Director 30.07.2020 28.09.2020 - Mr. Dharmendra Ramnihor Yadav CFO 30.05.2019 - 06-02-2024 Mrs. Raji Jaikumar Panicker Company Secretary 10.11.2022 - - Mrs. Gazala Mohammed Irfan Kolsawala CFO 13-02-2024 - - Mrs. Gazala Mohammed Irfan Kolsawala Additional Executive Director 30-08-2024 - - Ms. Rupali Prakash Sawant Additional Independent Director 10-07-2024 - -

14. ANNUAL RETURN

As per amended section 92(3) of Companies Act, 2013 attachment of extract of annual return to Directors Report is discontinued. The Annual Return for FY 2023-24 is available on Companys website at https://www.arnoldholdings.in./investor/annual-reports .

15. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTY PARTIES

With reference to Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013, all contracts and arrangements with related parties under section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 entered by the Company during the financial year, were in ordinary course of business and at arms length basis. Details of the related party transactions made during the year are attached as Annexure-1 in form AOC-2 for your kind perusal and information.

16. POLICY ON RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Board of the Company has adopted the Policy and procedure with regard to Related Party Transactions. The policy envisages the procedure governing the materiality of Related Party Transactions and dealing with Related Party transactions required to be followed by Company to ensure compliance with the Law and Regulation. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company.

The Policy on Related Party Transactions is uploaded on the website of the company. The web link is https://www.arnoldholdings.in/policies.html.

17. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company has incorporated the appropriate standards for corporate governance. Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company is filing Corporate Governance Report to stock exchange quarterly. However, as per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 company is giving report on corporate governance report in annual report of the company. Corporate Governance Report is as per Annexure - 2.

18. ENERGY CONSERVATION MEASURES, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND R & D EFFORTS AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Information relating to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Earning and Outgo as required under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read together with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 forms part of this Report as per Annexure -3.

19. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

As per Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report of the financial condition and results of consolidated operations of the Company under review, is annexed and forms an integral part of directors report is given in Annexure - 4.

20. AUDITORS STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s Amit Ray & Co., Chartered Accountant are Statutory Auditors of the Company, who were re-appointed in 39th Annual General Meeting held on 25.09.2021 to hold the office until the conclusion of the 44th Annual General Meeting.

INTERNAL AUDITORS:

Mrs. Raji Jaikumar Panicker was appointed as an internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23 to 2026-27. Internal Auditors are appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The Internal Auditor reports their findings on the internal Audit of the Company to the Audit Committee on a half yearly basis. The Scope of Internal audit is approved by the Audit Committee. Mrs. Raji Jaikumar Panicker has resigned from the post of Internal Auditor w.e.f. 13-02-2024.

M/s. KPJ & Associates, Chartered Accountants was appointed as an internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 to 2027-28. Internal Auditors are appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The Internal Auditor reports their findings on the internal Audit of the Company to the Audit Committee on a half yearly basis. The Scope of Internal audit is approved by the Audit Committee.

SECETARIAL AUDITORS:

Your board has appointed Mr. Ranjit Binod Kejriwal, Practicing Company Secretary, as secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2023-24. The secretarial report for the financial year 2023-24 is attached as Annexure-5. Report of secretarial auditor is self-explanatory and need not any further clarification.

Secretarial auditors observation(s) in secretarial audit report and directors explanation thereto -

• In corporate governance report for the Financial Year ended on 31/03/2024 number of Independent Directors present in the SRC Committee Meeting has been wrongly mentioned as 3 instead of 2 in the meeting held on 13/03/2024 and Number of Independent Directors present in the NRC Committee Meeting has been wrongly mentioned as 1 instead of 3 in the meeting held on 13/02/2024, the Company again revised and filed the Corporate Governance Report for the Financial Year ended on 31/03/2024 on 22/04/2024.

• The company is suspended on Calcutta Stock Exchange for non-filing of documents but is regularly filing its update on BSE.

• Below mentioned forms has been filed with ROC after due date with additional fees:

Sr. No Form No. Particulars SRN Due Date Date of Filing 1. Form SH-8 Letter of offer AA6738873 30/01/2024 31/01/2024 2. Form SH-9 Declaration of solvency AA6737859 30/01/2024 31/01/2024 3. Form DIR-12 Appointment and Resignation of CFO AA6990616 06/03/2024 09/03/2024

The Management informed that the form could not be filled within due date due to certain connectivity issues.

21. COMMENTS ON AUDITORS REPORT

The notes referred to in the Auditor Report are self-explanatory and they do not call for any further explanation as required under section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.The Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company in the year under review.

22. NUMBER OF MEETING HELD DURING THE YEAR

The Details of all meeting of Board of Directors and Committee meeting had taken place during the year, is given in Annexure 2 in the Corporate Governance Report.

23. COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEE

The detail of the composition of the Board and its committees thereof and detail of the changes in their composition if any is given in Annexure 2 in the Corporate Governance Report. The composition of the Board and its committee is also available on the website of the company at www.arnoldholdings.in .

24. LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENT

The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company and all the loans, guarantees and investment made are in accordance with section 186 of Companies Act, 2013.

25. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Company has received declaration from all the independent directors duly signed by them stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013.

There has been no Change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant regulations. All the independent directors have cleared Online Self-Assessment Test with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs at Manesar.

SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

In terms of requirement of Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors of the company have complied with the code of Independent Director. Independent Directors met separately on 18th March, 2024 to inter22 alia review the performance of Non-Independent Directors (Including the Chairman), the entire Board and the quality, quantity and timeliness of the flow of the information between the Management and the Board.

26. VIGIL MECHANISM & WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a formal mechanism to the Directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy. The Policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. It is affirmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied access to the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company at https://www.arnoldholdings.in/policies.html.

27. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (c) and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your directors hereby confirm:

A. That in preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departments;

B. That the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs if the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

C. That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregulations;

D. That the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

E. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

F. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

28. ANNUAL EVALUATION BY BOARD

During the year, the Board has carried out the annual evaluation of its own performance as well as the evaluation of the working of its committees and individual Directors, including Chairman of the Board. This exercise was carried out through a structured questionnaire prepared separately for Board, Committee and individual Directors.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc. The board and the nomination and remuneration committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

The Board acknowledged certain key improvement areas emerging through this exercise and action plans to address these are in progress. The performance evaluation of the Non-Independent Directors, performance of Board as a whole including Chairman was carried out by the Independent Directors at a separate meeting of the Independent Directors on 18th March, 2024.

Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

29. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has a well-placed, proper and adequate internal financial control system which ensures that all the assets are safeguarded and protected and that the transactions are authorized recorded and reported correctly. The internal audit covers a wide variety of operational matters and ensures compliance with specific standard with regards to23 availability and suitability of policies and procedures. During the year no reportable material weakness in the design or operation were observed.

30. ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The companies act, 2013 re-emphasizes the need for an effective internal financial control system in the company. Rule 8(5) (viii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires the information regarding adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements to be disclosed in the board report. The detailed report forms part of Independent Auditors Report.

31. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

The disclosures as per Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company during the year 2023-24.

The applicability of CSR committee arises for the financial year 202324, so the company has constituted a CSR committee and policy for proper compliance of the Corporate Social Respo nsibility.

32. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

There was no employee drawing remuneration in excess of limits prescribed under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The Disclosures pertaining to remuneration as required under section 197(12) of the companies act 2013 read with rules 5 of the companies (appointment and remuneration of managerial personnel) Rules, 2014 are annexed in Annexure -6 to this report and form part of this Report.

The detailed remuneration policy of the Company is available on the below link: https://www.arnoldholdings.in/policies.html

33. STATEMENT ON RISK MANAGEMENT

During the financial year under review a statement on risk management including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the company as per the provisions of Section 134(3) (n) of Companies Act, 2013; has been annexed in Annexure-7.

34. CEO/ CFO CERTIFICATION

Pursuant to Regulation 17(8) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Certificate from Mrs. Gazala Mohammed Irfan Kolsawala, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is attached herewith as Annexure-8.

35. LISTING AT STOCK EXCHANGE

The Annual Listing Fee for the current year has been paid to the BSE Limited.

36. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT AFFECTING FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of your Company have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which financial statements relates and the date of this report.

37. CODE OF CONDUCT

Being a listed Company provided to the Company from formulating of Code of Conduct for Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel. However, Board of Directors has formulated and adopted Code of Conduct for Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel. During the year, Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel has complied with general duties, rules, acts and regulations. In this regard certificate from Whole Time Director as required under Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been received by the Board and the same is attached herewith as per Annexure - 9.

Code of Conduct form Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel is available on below link: https://www.arnoldholdings.in/code-of-conduct.html

38. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CERTIFICATE

Corporate Governance is a set of process, practice and system which ensure that the Company is managed in a best interest of stakeholders. The key fundamental principles of corporate governance are transparency and accountability. Our Companys core business objective is to achieve growth with transparency, accountability and with independency. The Company has adopted various corporate governance standards and has been doing business in ethical way by which Company has enhanced stakeholders trust, shareholders wealth creation by improving shares valuation, market capitalization, etc. 24

A certificate received from M/s Amit Ray & Co. Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance, as required under Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is attached herewith as per Annexure - 10.

39. SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN

Our company goal has always been to create an open and safe workplace for every employee to feel empowered, irrespective of gender, sexual preferences, and other factors, and contribute to the best of their abilities.

Internal Complaints Committee (ICC): The Company has instituted an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for redressal and timely management of sexual harassment complaints. The Committee is chaired by Company Secretary of the Company. The Committee also has an external senior representative member who is a subject matter expert. The Board is periodically updated on matters arising out of the policy/ framework, as well as on certain incidents, if any.

Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH) and Awareness:

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment and is committed to provide a safe environment for all. The Companys policy is inclusive irrespective of gender or sexual orientation of an individual. It also includes situations around work from home scenarios. To create awareness on this sensitive and important topic, training/awareness programs are conducted throughout the year to create sensitivity towards ensuring respectable workplace.

The Company did not receive any complaints on sexual harassment during the year 2023-24 and hence no complaints remain pending as of 31st March, 2024.

40. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS ISSUED BY THE INSTITUTE OF COMPANY SECRETARIES OF INDIA (ICSI)

The Company complies with all applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

41. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive information with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

The Company has a Prohibition of Insider Trading Policy and the same has been posted on the website of the Company at https://www.arnoldholdings.in/policies.html

42. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

The Company believes that technological obsolescence is a reality. Only progressive research and development will help us to measure up to future challenges and opportunities. We invest in and encourage continuous innovation. During the year under review, expenditure on research and development is not significant in relation to the nature size of operations of your Company.

43. FRAUD REPORTING

During the year under review, no fraud has been reported by Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

44. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The company is not required to maintain Cost Records as specified by Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and accordingly such accounts and records are not made and maintained.

45. OPINION OF BOARD

Financial Year 2023-24 no Independent Director was appointed in the company. The Board of directors consists of independent Director having integrity, relevant expertise and experience.

46. STATUTORY INFORMATION

The Company being basically is a Non- Banking Financial Company and dealing in shares and securities.

47. APPRECIATION

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment and express their sincere thanks and appreciation to all the employees for their continued contribution, support and co-operation to the operations and performance of the company.

48. DISCLOSURE PERTAINING TO INSOLVENCY & BANKRUPTCY CODE ("IBC")

No application for Bankruptcy under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("IBC") was made against the Company during the financial year under review.

49. DISCLOSURE OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT

The Company did not avail any such onetime settlement during the Financial Year. Therefore, disclosure of the details Of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable to the Company.

50. DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN TYPES OF AGREEMENTS BINDING LISTED ENTITIES:

The Company has entered into the agreement which are in ordinary course of business with the directors and Promoters, except this company has not entered into any other agreements with promoters, directors or promoter group.

51. CREDIT RATING:

There is no credit rating obtained by the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24.

52. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation of the co-operation and assistance received from Shareholders, Bankers, regulatory bodies and other business constituents during the year under review.

Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff, resulting in successful performance of the Company during the year.