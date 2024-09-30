|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations,2015, please find attached herewith voting results of the business transacted in the 42nd Annual General Meeting on 30.09.2024 at 10.00AM..PFA Proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting held on 30.09.2024 through VC/OAVM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find attached herewith the intimation of Appointment of Whole Time Director in the 42nd Annual General Meeting on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
