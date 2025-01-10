iifl-logo-icon 1
Arnold Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

42.5
(-0.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.78

30.08

30.08

30.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.16

29.33

25.52

24.02

Net Worth

54.94

59.41

55.6

54.1

Minority Interest

Debt

60.1

72.87

36.91

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.22

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

115.26

132.28

92.51

54.1

Fixed Assets

3.22

4.98

0.72

1.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

22.65

9.8

9.08

4.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.07

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

0.51

16.1

1.61

14.94

Inventories

23.8

21.07

15

14.22

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.42

0.19

0.65

0.28

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.82

0.5

0.45

1.57

Sundry Creditors

-20.98

-4.63

-14.3

-0.06

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-4.55

-1.03

-0.18

-1.07

Cash

8.94

18.29

0.29

0.3

Total Assets

35.32

49.24

11.72

20.67

