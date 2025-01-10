Arnold Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.78
30.08
30.08
30.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.16
29.33
25.52
24.02
Net Worth
54.94
59.41
55.6
54.1
Minority Interest
Debt
60.1
72.87
36.91
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.22
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
115.26
132.28
92.51
54.1
Fixed Assets
3.22
4.98
0.72
1.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.65
9.8
9.08
4.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.07
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
0.51
16.1
1.61
14.94
Inventories
23.8
21.07
15
14.22
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.42
0.19
0.65
0.28
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.82
0.5
0.45
1.57
Sundry Creditors
-20.98
-4.63
-14.3
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-4.55
-1.03
-0.18
-1.07
Cash
8.94
18.29
0.29
0.3
Total Assets
35.32
49.24
11.72
20.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.