Arnold Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.29
2.43
-10.35
-7.7
Other operating items
Operating
1.29
2.43
-10.35
-7.7
Capital expenditure
-0.29
-0.03
1.4
-0.01
Free cash flow
0.99
2.4
-8.95
-7.71
Equity raised
47.35
44.81
42.57
92.18
Investing
4.2
0.1
0
0
Financing
1.01
9.37
10.71
24.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
53.56
56.68
44.33
109.3
