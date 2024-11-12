Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Arnold Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 2.30 P.M. at the registered Office of the company at B 208 Ramji House 30 Jambulwadi JSS Road Mumbai-400002 inter alia to transact following major businesses: 1. To Consider and approve the Standalone unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024...Please find attached .. Please find attached herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 12.11.2024 for approval of the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024.PFA (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 03rd September, 2024 at 1.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at B 208, Ramji House, 30 Jambulwadi, JSS Road, Mumbai-400002 have discussed and approved following major businesses:1. Considered to appoint Mrs. Gazala Mohammed Irfan Kolsawala (DIN: 07133943) Additional ExecutiveDirector of the Company as a Whole Time Director subject to the approval of the Shareholders in theensuing Annual General Meeting. Further brief profile and other details are enclosed in Annexure I. ....2Board has recommended the reappointment of Mrs. Munni Devi Jain (DIN: 08194500) as anIndependent Director of the Company w.e.f. from July 30, 2025 up to July 29, 2030 for a second term of five years. PFA

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Arnold Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Standalone unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI(LODR)Regulations 2015. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Arnold Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the appointment of Mrs. Gazala Mohammed Irfan Kolsawala (DIN: 07133943) as an Additional Executive Director of the Company subject to approval from Reserve Bank of India. 2. To consider the appointment of Ms. Rupali Sawant (DIN: 03129589) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company. 3. To consider the resignation of Mr. Sopan Vishwanathrao Kshirsagar (DIN: 06491444) as a Non- Executive Independent director of the Company and Committee position thereof. His Resignation letter is attached herewith. 4. To reconstitute Audit Committee of the Company. 5. To reconstitute Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company. 6. To reconstitute Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Company. 7. To constitute CSR committee. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, 10th July, 2024 at 1.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at B 208, Ramji House, 30 Jambulwadi, JSS Road, Mumbai-400002 have discussed and approved following major businesses: 1. Appointment of Gazala Mohammed Irfan Kolsawala (DIN: 07133943): 2. Appointment of Rupali Prakash Sawant (DIN: 03129589) as an Additional Independent Director: 3. Resignation of Sopan Vishwanathrao Kshirsagar (DIN: 06491444) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Arnold Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations 2015 we wish to inform that meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 30.05.2024 at 1.00p.m.to consider: i.Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 ii.Resignation of Santkumar Goyal(DIN: 02052831)from the Post of Whole Time Director of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at B 208, Ramji House, 30 Jambulwadi, Attached herewith the Resignation letter of Director with Outcome. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024