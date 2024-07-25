iifl-logo-icon 1
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd Company Summary

28
(-1.75%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd Summary

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd (Erstwhile known Sirhind Enterprises Limited), promoted by Ravi Malhotra, was incorporated in Mar.94. The Company changed its name from Sirhind Enterprises Limited to Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd effective from May 20, 2011. he Company iscurrently into the business of trading of Cigarettes and other commodities and products and engaged in commissioning of coals. Prior to this, it was into the business of Rolled Steel Products. The company commenced its operations in 1994-95 and is engaged in the activities of investment, trading in shares and money lending. In 1995-96, it entered into the business of leasing and hire purchase, corporate finance, investment and trading in shares and securities.

