Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,382.15
|100.64
|2,74,943.16
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
815.85
|60.79
|28,636.34
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
202.25
|14.53
|15,811.39
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
685.15
|206.99
|15,133.94
|23.01
|0.21
|249.83
|64.86
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
68.96
|79.26
|10,344
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
No Record Found
