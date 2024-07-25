Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹28
Prev. Close₹28.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹28
Day's Low₹28
52 Week's High₹31.5
52 Week's Low₹28
Book Value₹-3.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.94
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.68
-6.39
-5.72
-5.54
Net Worth
-1.74
-1.45
-0.77
-0.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
7.09
40.04
38.14
yoy growth (%)
-100
-82.28
4.97
52.17
Raw materials
-0.69
-2.64
-25.17
-39.07
As % of sales
0
37.34
62.85
102.42
Employee costs
-2.27
-7.19
-7.27
-6.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.22
-4.67
2.39
-7.01
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.16
-0.13
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.49
-0.5
Working capital
0.09
-4.02
3.75
2.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-82.28
4.97
52.17
Op profit growth
-39.42
-274.87
-138.34
-1,357.47
EBIT growth
-52.06
-242.22
-147.81
-1,043.4
Net profit growth
-96.15
-344.78
-129.16
-1,434.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Chirag Raval
Independent Director
Manisha Bhatewara
Managing Director
Snehal Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abdulqadir Hajiwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd
Summary
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd (Erstwhile known Sirhind Enterprises Limited), promoted by Ravi Malhotra, was incorporated in Mar.94. The Company changed its name from Sirhind Enterprises Limited to Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd effective from May 20, 2011. he Company iscurrently into the business of trading of Cigarettes and other commodities and products and engaged in commissioning of coals. Prior to this, it was into the business of Rolled Steel Products. The company commenced its operations in 1994-95 and is engaged in the activities of investment, trading in shares and money lending. In 1995-96, it entered into the business of leasing and hire purchase, corporate finance, investment and trading in shares and securities.
Read More
The Aroma Enterprises India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aroma Enterprises India Ltd is ₹13.66 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Aroma Enterprises India Ltd is 0 and -7.43 as of 16 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aroma Enterprises India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aroma Enterprises India Ltd is ₹28 and ₹31.5 as of 16 Dec ‘24
Aroma Enterprises India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.34%, 3 Years at 17.87%, 1 Year at -6.67%, 6 Month at -6.67%, 3 Month at -1.75% and 1 Month at -1.75%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.