Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd Share Price

28
(-1.75%)
Dec 16, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28
  • Day's High28
  • 52 Wk High31.5
  • Prev. Close28.5
  • Day's Low28
  • 52 Wk Low 28
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.76
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.66
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

28

Prev. Close

28.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

28

Day's Low

28

52 Week's High

31.5

52 Week's Low

28

Book Value

-3.76

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2023

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.18%

Non-Promoter- 30.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.94

4.94

4.94

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.68

-6.39

-5.72

-5.54

Net Worth

-1.74

-1.45

-0.77

-0.6

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

7.09

40.04

38.14

yoy growth (%)

-100

-82.28

4.97

52.17

Raw materials

-0.69

-2.64

-25.17

-39.07

As % of sales

0

37.34

62.85

102.42

Employee costs

-2.27

-7.19

-7.27

-6.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.22

-4.67

2.39

-7.01

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.16

-0.13

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.49

-0.5

Working capital

0.09

-4.02

3.75

2.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-82.28

4.97

52.17

Op profit growth

-39.42

-274.87

-138.34

-1,357.47

EBIT growth

-52.06

-242.22

-147.81

-1,043.4

Net profit growth

-96.15

-344.78

-129.16

-1,434.18

No Record Found

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Chirag Raval

Independent Director

Manisha Bhatewara

Managing Director

Snehal Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abdulqadir Hajiwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd

Summary

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd (Erstwhile known Sirhind Enterprises Limited), promoted by Ravi Malhotra, was incorporated in Mar.94. The Company changed its name from Sirhind Enterprises Limited to Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd effective from May 20, 2011. he Company iscurrently into the business of trading of Cigarettes and other commodities and products and engaged in commissioning of coals. Prior to this, it was into the business of Rolled Steel Products. The company commenced its operations in 1994-95 and is engaged in the activities of investment, trading in shares and money lending. In 1995-96, it entered into the business of leasing and hire purchase, corporate finance, investment and trading in shares and securities.
Company FAQs

What is the Aroma Enterprises India Ltd share price today?

The Aroma Enterprises India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹28 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aroma Enterprises India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aroma Enterprises India Ltd is ₹13.66 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aroma Enterprises India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aroma Enterprises India Ltd is 0 and -7.43 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aroma Enterprises India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aroma Enterprises India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aroma Enterprises India Ltd is ₹28 and ₹31.5 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Aroma Enterprises India Ltd?

Aroma Enterprises India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.34%, 3 Years at 17.87%, 1 Year at -6.67%, 6 Month at -6.67%, 3 Month at -1.75% and 1 Month at -1.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aroma Enterprises India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aroma Enterprises India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.81 %

