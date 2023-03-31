To,

The Members

Aroma Enterprises (India) Limited Ahmedabad

1. COMPANY SPECIFIC INFORMATION:

1.1 FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your company along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

PARTICULARS 2022-2023 2021-2022 Revenue from Operation - - Other Income - 145.40 Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, (23.44) (57.49) Exceptional items and Tax Expenses Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment 5.37 7.75 Profit/loss before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expenses (28.81) (65.24) Less: Finance Costs - 2.06 Profit/loss before Exceptional items and Tax (28.81) (67.30) Expenses Add/Less: Exceptional items - - Profit/loss before Tax Expenses (28.81) (67.30) Less: Tax Expenses (Current & Deferred) 0.38 0.12 Profit/loss for the Year (1) (29.19) (67.42) Total Comprehensive Income/Loss(2) 0 0 Total (1+2) (29.19) (67.42)

REVIEW OF OPERATION:

The Total income from the operations is Nil and the expenditure incurred during the year is Rs. 28.81 Lakhs/-. Further Net Loss of the company is Rs.29.19 Lakhs/- as compared to net loss of previous year company of Rs. 67.42/-.

1.2 TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the period under review, the company has not transferred any sum to the reserve funds of the company except the loss incurred during the financial year under review.

1.3DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of your Company, after considering holistically the relevant circumstances, has decided that it would be prudent not to recommend any Dividend for the year under review.

1.4 MAJOR EVENTS OCCURRED DURING THE YEAR

a) State of the companys affair:

The Company is currently into the buying, selling and trading of Cigarettes with the brand named "One & Only" and commissioning of Coal.Also the management of the company would like to draw your attention to the point that due to slack market condition of our product and Covid- pandemic Condition and lock down effect, the Company though continuously trying to sale its products and making expenditure on employees salary , travelling conveyance , marketing etc.Also the Company is strongly of the positive mindset that it will be able to generate the business during the upcoming time

b) Change in Nature of Business:

During the year there has been no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

c) Material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company:

There has been no material changes and commitments apart from the one which has been briefly descried in the state of the companys affairs which affects the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

2. GENERAL INFORMATION:

2.1 Overview of the Industry and important changes in the industry during the last year:

The global tobacco products market grew from $253.3 billion in 2022 to $266.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The tobacco products market is expected to grow to $316.79 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the tobacco products market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region of the tobacco products market.

The regions covered in the tobacco products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

2.2 External Environment and Economic Outlook:

Factors such as rising disposable incomes, marketing strategies of tobacco companies, availability of different flavors of cigarette and social & cultural factors are currently driving this market. This report by Expert Market Research entitled "Cigarette Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" provides a comprehensive analysis for anyone who plans to foray into the cigarette market.

Historical market trends for the cigarette industry have been provided from 2018-2022 and forecasts have been presented till 2026. On a regional level, the report has segmented the global cigarette market into the following regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Currently, Asia pacific represents the largest market. On the basis of the product type, the global cigarette market has been segmented as Virginia (flue-cured), American Blend, Dark and Oriental cigarettes.

3 . CAPITAL AND DEBT STRUCTURE:

During the year under review, the company has neither issued nor bought back shares. The Capital of the company remains same as under.

AuthorizedShare Capital Rs.7,50,00,000 divided into 75,00,000 shares of Rs. 10 each Issued Share Capital Rs.5,00,00,000 divided into 50,00,000 shares of Rs. 10 each Paid Up share Capital Rs.4,94,04,000 divided into 49,40,400 shares of Rs. 10 each

The Capital of the Company consists of only Equity shares and no debenture or any other debt securities issued by the company.

4 . CREDIT RATING

During the year the company has not issued any securities and not raised any loan which requires credit rating, hence credit rating provision is not applicable on company and has not obtained any credit rating during the year.

5. INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

The Company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

6. MANAGEMENT:

6.1 Directors and Key Managerial Personnel:

Board Composition:

The constitution of the Board (as on 31/03/2023) and the attendance of the Directors are given below:

Name of the Director Category of the Director (NE/E/ID) Designation No. of Directorship No. of Meetings attend ed Details of committee Presence in previous AGM Chair man Member SnehalAjitbhai Patel Executive Director Managing Director 10 10 - 03 No ChiragRawal ManishaSagar Independent Director Director 1 10 04 04 Yes Bhatewara Independent Director Director 2 10 0 03

Directors:

1. Appointments:

There has been no appointment of any director in the company during the year under review.

2. Re-appointment:

There has been no re-appointment of any director in the company during the year under review.

Key Managerial Person:

Mr. Ankit Shukla has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 03rd September, 2022 and to fill the said causal vacancy caused due to the Resignation, Mr. UpeshDarji has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 04th September, 2022.

6.2 Independent Director:

There has been no appointment of any director in the company during the year under review.

6.3 Independent directors declaration and statement on compliance of code of conduct:

The company has received necessary declarations from each Independent Director under Section 149(6) and 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and regulation 16(1)(b) and regulation 25(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that they meet the criteria of independence laid down thereunder.

The Independent Directors of the company have complied with the code for Independent Directors as prescribed in Schedule IV of the act.

As on 31st March, 2023, half of the Board Members consist of Independent Directors having rich experience in their fields and they have added value to the management of the company. An enlightened Board consciously creates a culture of Board leadership to provide a long-term vision and policy thinking in order to improve the quality of governance. The Boards actions and decisions are aligned with the Companys best interests.

Independent Directors of the company met 1 (One) time during the year 2022 - 2023 dated 16/03/2023 without the attendance of Non Independent Director and members of the Board.

6.4Board Meetings:

During the period under review, 10 (Ten) Board Meeting were held by the Board of Directors to transact various business items.

The details are as mentioned below:

Sr. No Date of the Board Meeting Sr. No Date of the Board Meeting 1 28.04.2022 6 14.11.2022 2 21.06.2022 7 01.12.2022 3 04.07.2022 8 29.12.2022 4 13.08.2022 9 14.02.2023 5 03.09.2022 10 23.03.2023

6.5 Committees:

1. Audit Committee: a) Brief Description

The primary object of the Audit Committee is to monitor and provide an effective supervision of the Managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures with the highest level of transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting. The committee oversees the work carried out in the financial reporting process by the Management, the internal auditor, the statutory auditor notes the processes and safeguards employed by each of them.

b) Constitution and Composition of Audit Committee

The Company has in accordance with the Section 177 of the companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 18 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 constituted the Audit Committee.The Audit Committee met 05 (Five) times during the last financial year on the following dates:

Sr. No. Date of the Meeting Sr. No. Date of the Meeting 1. 05.05.2022 4 13.11.2022 2. 02.07.2022 5 14.02.2023 3 12.08.2022

The constitution of the Committee (as on 31/03/2023) and the attendance of each member of the Committee are given below:

Name of the Member Type of Director Category No. of Meetings Attendance Mr.ChiragRawal Independent Director Chairman & Member 5 5 Mrs.ManishaBhatewara Independent Director Member 5 5 Mr.Snehal Patel Managing Director Member 5 5

2. Nomination & Remuneration Committee a) Constitution & Composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Company has in accordance with Section 178(1) of the companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 constituted the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. The main function of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee is the formulation and recommendation of the policy for the appointment, removal, performance evaluation of the directors & the consideration to be paid to them and other matters as may be determined by the committee and the prevailing provisions for formulation of criteria for evaluation of Independent Directors and Board. Further to recommend/review remuneration of Directors based on their performance and carry out functions as mandated by Board from time to time.

The Committee consists of Mr.ChiragRawal, Mrs.ManishaBhatewara and Mr.Snehal Patel and themeetinghas been held on 01st September,2022which is conducted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Company has formulated the Stakeholders Relationship Committee in accordance with the Section 178(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as entered into by the Company. The function of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee is to look into complaints if any and redress the same expeditiously. Besides, the committee approves allotment, transfer & Transmission of shares, Debentures, issue of any new certificates on split / consolidation / renewal etc. as may be referred to it. During the relevant financial year, 4 (Four) Committee Meetings were held on following dates:

Sr. No. Date of the Meeting Sr. No. Date of the Meeting 1 09.06.2022 3 15.12.2022 2 22.09.2022 4 02.03.2023

The constitution of the Committee as on 31/03/2023 is as under:

Name of the Member Type of Director Category No. of Meetings Attendance Mr.ChiragRawal Independent Director Chairman &Member 4 4 Mr.Snehal Patel Managing Director Member 4 4

Company has not received Complain from shareholders of the Company during the year of review which is yet pending.

The details of the Compliance Officer and the details of complaints received / solved / unsolved during the year are as follows:

Compliance Officer:

Name: Mr.AbdulqadirShoebHajiwala, Company Secretary& Compliance Officer Mail Id: compliance.mgc@gmail.com Contact No.:079-27540175

Compliant received during the year* Compliant solved during the year Compliant pending during the year* - - -

Note: The Company had not received any investor complaint in the year 2022-2023.

4. Independent Directors Meeting:

The Independent Directors of the Company met during the year on 16/03/2023without the attendance of non Independent Directors and members of the Board. The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of the non-independent Directors and Board as whole. The performance of the Chairman taking into account the views of executive Directors and non-executive Directors assessed the quality, quantity and timeline of flow of information between company management and Board.

6.6 Recommendation of Audit Committee:

There were no transactions which were recommended by the audit committee and not accepted by the board of the directors of the company.

6.7 Companys Policy on Directors appointment and remuneration:

The current policy is to have an appropriate mix of executive and independent directors to maintain the independence of the board, and separate its functions of governance and management. The policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters, as required under sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 is available at companys website www.aromaenterprises.in.

There has been no change in the policy since last fiscal. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the directors is as per the terms laid out in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.We would like to draw your attention to the matter that in this financial year i.e 2022-23 the Directors are not paid sitting fees considering the financial constraints of the company and for which the Directors have provided their consent for the waiver of the sitting fees.

6.8 Board Evaluation:

During the year, the Board adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its performance and as well as that of its Committees and individual Directors, including the Chairman of the Board.

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of Directors (including Independent Directors) comprises of the following key areas:

? Attendance and participation in the Meetings and timely inputs on the minutes of the meetings.

? Adherence to ethical standards & code of conduct of Company and disclosure of non independence, as and when it exists and disclosure of interest. ? Raising of valid concerns to the Board and constructive contribution to resolution of issues at meetings. ? Interpersonal relations with other directors and management.

? Objective evaluation of Boards performance, rendering independent, unbiased opinion.

? Understanding of the Company and the external environment in which it operates and contribution to strategic direction. ? Safeguarding interest of whistle-blowers under vigil mechanism and Safeguard of confidential information.

The evaluation involves Self-Evaluation of the Board Member and subsequently assessment by the Board of Directors. A member of the Board will not participate in the discussion of his / her evaluation.

1. Observations of board evaluation carried out for the year:

2. Previous years observation s and actions taken:

3. Proposed actions based on current year observations:

6.9 Remuneration of Directors and Employees of Listed companies:

Pursuant to the Sub Rule (2) of the Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration or Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Amendment rules, 2016, read with Section 197 of the Act, no employees was in receipt of the remuneration in aggregate to Rs. One Crore Two Lakhs per annum or Rs. Eight Lakh Fifty Thousand per month or at a rate in excess of that drawn by the Managing Director / Whole time director of Manager and holds himself or along with his spouse & dependent children, not less than two percent of the equity shares of the Company. Further, the information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company will be provided upon request.

In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the Report and Accounts are being sent to the Members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during the business hours on working days of the Company up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any Member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such Member may write to the Company Secretary in this regard.

As per the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the details of the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration are described in the "Annexure-I" to this report.

Further, in pursuance to the Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remunerations of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the details of the employees employed throughout the financial year or part thereof, was in receipt of remuneration in that year, which, in the aggregate, or as the case may be, at a rate which in the aggregate, is in excess of that drawn by the Managing Director or Whole Time Directors or Manager and holds by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two per cent of the equity shares of the company, is not being feasible for the company, as the company currently pays sitting fees to the director of the company.

6.10 Remuneration received by Managing Director/ Whole time Director from holding or subsidiary company:

There is no such amount received by the Managing Director/ Whole time Director as the company does not have any holding company or subsidiary company.

6.11 Directors responsibility statement:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their Knowledge and ability confirm and state that

I. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

II. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and Estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the company for that period;

III. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

IV. The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

V. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

VI. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

6.12 Internal Financial Controls:

The Company has an adequate system of internal control procedures which is commensurate with the size and nature of business. Detailed procedural manuals are in place to ensure that all the assets are safeguarded, protected against loss and all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The internal control systems of the Company are monitored and evaluated by internal auditors and their audit reports are periodically reviewed by the Audit Committee of the

Board of Directors. The observations and comments of the Audit Committee are also generally placed before the Board. Some key features of the companys internal controls systems have been provided in the Management discussion and Analysis Report as Annexure V which being annexed to this report.

6.13 Frauds reported by the Auditor:

In pursuance to the Section 134(3)(ca) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), there has been no reported frauds being detected by the Auditor of the Company in accordance with the Section 143(12) of the Act.

7. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associates Company or Joint Venture.

8. DETAILS OF DEPOSITS:

The Company has not invited or accepted deposit within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made there under, from the public neither does have any unpaid or unclaimed deposits along with interest during the year. Further, the company has not made any default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon, as no deposits have been invited or accepted by the Company during the year. Furthermore, there are no such deposits which are not in compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the Act.

9. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The Details of loan, guarantees or investment as per section 186 of the Act are provided in the notes to the financial Statement.

10. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACT OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The company has not entered into Related Party Transaction referred during the year under review.

11. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) INITIATIVES:

Your company is not falling under the criteria mention as per Section 135 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the companies (Corporate Social Responsibilities) Rules, 2014. Hence, the company has not developed and implemented any corporate Social Responsibilities initiatives.

12. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption:

During the year under review, there are no manufacturing activities undertaken by the company. However, the company has made necessary endeavor to conserver the non-renewable resources and Energy and has taken utmost care to use the latest technology to conserve the energy.

Foreign Exchange Earnings : Nil (PreviousYear:Nil) Foreign Exchange Expenditure : Nil (Previous Year: Nil)

13. RISK MANAGEMENT:

Considering the present condition of the company the company has formulated the risk management policy. The board is being regularly provided with information which may have potential threat of risk as and when required.

14. DETAILS OF WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY & VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company has established a "Whistle Blower and Vigil Mechanism Policy" for Directors and employees to report the genuine concerns as per the provisions of Section 177 (9) of the Companies Act, 2013. However the Section is not applicable to the Company but the company has formed the policy as a part of good governance and such policy is available at companys website www.aromaenterprises.in.

15. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORY:

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report. However, during the period under review an order dated 11.07.2022 has been passed in the favour of the company by the Office of the Commissioner Customs for the Refund of an amount of Rs. 3,27,06,882 for which the company was exempted to pay the duty amount.

16. AUDITORS:

Internal Auditor:

In pursuance to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, your Company has appointed NMV& Associates, Chartered Accountants, to conduct internal audit of the Company.

Statutory Auditor:

M/s. SDPM& Co Chartered Accountants (FRN: 126741W) had beenappointed as the statutory auditor of the company at the 25th Annual General Meeting who shall hold office for the term of 5 years till the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the company which is subject to ratification by members of the company at every Annual General Meeting and that the board be and is authorized to fix such remuneration as may be determined by audit committee in consultation with Auditor.

Cost audit report:

As per section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, company does not fall under the criteria mentioned in the Rules.

Secretarial Auditor:

Ms.Hetanshi Shah, Practicing Company Secretaries, has been appointed for the purpose of conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company.

As the company have claimed exemption under the Regulation 15 of SEBI Listing Obligation (Disclosure & Requirements) Regulations, 2015, for Corporate Governance the provisions of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report as per circular dated 08th February, 2019 is not applicable on the Company.

17. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

The Secretarial Audit Report is appended to this report as "Annexure III".

18. EXPLANATIONS IN RESPONSE TO AUDITORS QUALIFICATIONS:

Explanation to the observations given in the Independent Audit report:

Management strongly differ with the view of the Auditor , due to slack market condition of our product and Covid- pandemic Condition and lock down effect, the Company though continuously trying to sale its products and making expenditure on employees salary , travelling conveyance , marketing etc.. Therefore the management of the Company is strongly of the opinion that Company will be able to generate the business. Further the management is of the opinion that the amount of Rs. 19,59,28,661/- given as advance for purchase of material is fully recoverable and at present as the company is not able to sale its products, the Company is not purchasing the material.

Explanation to the observations given in the Secretarial Audit report:

In respect of the first observation made in the Secretarial Audit Report, we would like to justify the observation as follow, the company in order to have a fair constitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 will appoint a non-executive director and adhere to the constitution.

In respect of the second and third observation made in the Secretarial Audit Report, we would like to justify the observation as follow,the delay in submission of the shareholding and reconciliation was as a reason of the blockage of benpose due to payment issues which lead to unavailability of data in the required time period. However, the company made its best endeavors to duly comply with the same.

In respect of the fourth and fifth observation made in the Secretarial Audit Report, we would like to justify the observation as follow, the company will make its best efforts to duly file the forms.

In respect of the sixth observation made in the Secretarial Audit Report, we would like to justify the observation as follow, the company is in a financial constraint and as a reason of which the company is unable to pay the said fees. . However, the company made its best endeavors to duly comply with the same.

In respect of the seventh observation made in the Secretarial Audit Report, we would like to justify the observation as follow, the company had entered into transaction with Aroma Productions Private Limited in the ordinary course of business and for the same the amount had been paid as an advance for supply of goods and hence the same to be considered as a routine transaction in the ordinary course of business at the time of entering into transaction. Also with the advent of time Aroma Productions Private Limited was not in position to supply the goods neither it was in a position to repay the advance amount instead of repeated reminders. Hence, at current date the same stands as Loan in the Books of accounts of the company.

In respect of the eight observation made in the Secretarial Audit Report, we would like to justify the observation as follow, the company will make its best endeavors to comply with the same.

19. COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Board of Directors state that the company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Sectaries of India.

20. EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN:

The Extract of Annual Return in Form MGT-9 as provided under Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is annexed herewith as "Annexure II".

Web-link of Annual Return:

The Company is having website www.aromaenterprises.inand annual return of Company has been published on such website.

21. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

As per the criteria mentioned in the Regulation 15 of SEBI Listing Obligation (Disclosure & Requirements) Regulations, 2015, company is not falling under the same and the company has claimed exemption from SEBI. Hence, company has not submitted corporate governance report with the stock exchange for the period under review.

22. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as per the Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Obligation (Disclosure & Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is part of the Annual Report as " Annexure-IV".

23. EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER:

The Company has always provided a congenial atmosphere for work to all employees that are free from discrimination and harassment including sexual harassment. It has provided equal opportunities of employment to all without regard to their caste, religion, color, marital status and sex. The Company has also framed a Policy on "Prevention of Sexual Harassment" at the workplace. There were no cases reported under the said Policy during the year.

24. LISTING AT STOCK EXCHANGES:

The Equity shares of your company are listed on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange). The Listing fees for the Year 2021 2022 and 2022-2023 is pending for payment to the Stock Exchanges.

25. DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS OF COMPANY WITH PROMOTER/ PROMOTER GROUP:

There are no such transactions which have been undertaken by the company with the promoter / promoter group for the financial year 2022-2023.

26. DISCLOSURE OF DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT / UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT

With the advent of the new Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the listed entities are required to make disclosure in the Annual Report about the details of share in Demat Suspense Account / Unclaimed Suspense Account. The details of the same is mentioned below:

Aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the Suspense Account lying at the beginning of the year NIL Number of shareholders who approached listed entity for transfer of shares from suspense account during the year NIL Number of shareholders to whom shares were transferred from suspense account during the year Nil Aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the end of the year Nil The voting rights on these shares shall remain frozen till the rightful owner of such shares claims the shares Not Applicable

27. APPRECIATION:

Your Directors place on record their appreciation and gratitude for the excellent support the Company has received from its workers, employees, customers, vendors and shareholders. They also express their sincere thanks to the Bankers and various State Governments for the valuable support extended to the Company.

28.THE DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE YEAR ALONGWITH THEIR STATUS AS AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

There was no application or any proceedings going on during the year under Insolvency and Bankruptcy code 2016.