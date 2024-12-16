iifl-logo-icon 1
Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

28
(-1.75%)
Dec 16, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.94

4.94

4.94

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.68

-6.39

-5.72

-5.54

Net Worth

-1.74

-1.45

-0.77

-0.6

Minority Interest

Debt

5.95

7.07

5.83

5.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.21

5.62

5.05

5.33

Fixed Assets

0.13

0.18

0.26

0.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.09

0.09

0.08

Networking Capital

3.55

4.89

4.16

4.71

Inventories

0

0

0

0.7

Inventory Days

0

36.01

Sundry Debtors

1.73

1.73

1.73

4.04

Debtor Days

0

207.84

Other Current Assets

26.76

29.79

28.31

28.48

Sundry Creditors

-2.2

-2.28

-2.42

-2.81

Creditor Days

0

144.56

Other Current Liabilities

-22.74

-24.35

-23.46

-25.7

Cash

0.46

0.46

0.53

0.18

Total Assets

4.22

5.62

5.04

5.34

