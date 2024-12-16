Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.94
4.94
4.94
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.68
-6.39
-5.72
-5.54
Net Worth
-1.74
-1.45
-0.77
-0.6
Minority Interest
Debt
5.95
7.07
5.83
5.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.21
5.62
5.05
5.33
Fixed Assets
0.13
0.18
0.26
0.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.09
0.09
0.08
Networking Capital
3.55
4.89
4.16
4.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0.7
Inventory Days
0
36.01
Sundry Debtors
1.73
1.73
1.73
4.04
Debtor Days
0
207.84
Other Current Assets
26.76
29.79
28.31
28.48
Sundry Creditors
-2.2
-2.28
-2.42
-2.81
Creditor Days
0
144.56
Other Current Liabilities
-22.74
-24.35
-23.46
-25.7
Cash
0.46
0.46
0.53
0.18
Total Assets
4.22
5.62
5.04
5.34
