Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

28
(-1.75%)
Dec 16, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

7.09

40.04

38.14

yoy growth (%)

-100

-82.28

4.97

52.17

Raw materials

-0.69

-2.64

-25.17

-39.07

As % of sales

0

37.34

62.85

102.42

Employee costs

-2.27

-7.19

-7.27

-6.1

As % of sales

0

101.46

18.16

16

Other costs

-0.58

-3.11

-4.24

-1.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

43.85

10.6

4.49

Operating profit

-3.55

-5.86

3.35

-8.74

OPM

0

-82.66

8.37

-22.92

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.16

-0.13

-0.12

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.08

-0.83

-0.26

Other income

1.46

1.43

0.01

2.1

Profit before tax

-2.22

-4.67

2.39

-7.01

Taxes

0

0.01

-0.49

-0.5

Tax rate

-0.37

-0.42

-20.53

7.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.21

-4.65

1.9

-7.52

Exceptional items

2.03

0

0

1

Net profit

-0.17

-4.65

1.9

-6.52

yoy growth (%)

-96.15

-344.78

-129.16

-1,434.18

NPM

0

-65.66

4.75

-17.1

