|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
7.09
40.04
38.14
yoy growth (%)
-100
-82.28
4.97
52.17
Raw materials
-0.69
-2.64
-25.17
-39.07
As % of sales
0
37.34
62.85
102.42
Employee costs
-2.27
-7.19
-7.27
-6.1
As % of sales
0
101.46
18.16
16
Other costs
-0.58
-3.11
-4.24
-1.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
43.85
10.6
4.49
Operating profit
-3.55
-5.86
3.35
-8.74
OPM
0
-82.66
8.37
-22.92
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.16
-0.13
-0.12
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.08
-0.83
-0.26
Other income
1.46
1.43
0.01
2.1
Profit before tax
-2.22
-4.67
2.39
-7.01
Taxes
0
0.01
-0.49
-0.5
Tax rate
-0.37
-0.42
-20.53
7.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.21
-4.65
1.9
-7.52
Exceptional items
2.03
0
0
1
Net profit
-0.17
-4.65
1.9
-6.52
yoy growth (%)
-96.15
-344.78
-129.16
-1,434.18
NPM
0
-65.66
4.75
-17.1
