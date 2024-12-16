iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28
(-1.75%)
Dec 16, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd

Aroma Ent. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.22

-4.67

2.39

-7.01

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.16

-0.13

-0.12

Tax paid

0

0.01

-0.49

-0.5

Working capital

0.09

-4.02

3.75

2.62

Other operating items

Operating

-2.23

-8.84

5.51

-5.02

Capital expenditure

0

0.02

0.63

-0.07

Free cash flow

-2.23

-8.82

6.14

-5.09

Equity raised

-11.08

-1.92

-5.88

7.17

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11.44

9.79

9.75

4.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.87

-0.95

10.01

6.15

Aroma Ent. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.