Aroma Enterprises (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.22
-4.67
2.39
-7.01
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.16
-0.13
-0.12
Tax paid
0
0.01
-0.49
-0.5
Working capital
0.09
-4.02
3.75
2.62
Other operating items
Operating
-2.23
-8.84
5.51
-5.02
Capital expenditure
0
0.02
0.63
-0.07
Free cash flow
-2.23
-8.82
6.14
-5.09
Equity raised
-11.08
-1.92
-5.88
7.17
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11.44
9.79
9.75
4.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.87
-0.95
10.01
6.15
