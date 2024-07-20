Independent Auditors Report to the Members of Artemis Electricals and Projects Limited

(Formerly known as Artemis Electricals Limited) Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Artemis Electricals and Projects Limited (Formerly known as Artemis Electricals Limited) (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements gives the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the “Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

a) Attention is drawn to the fact that we have not participated in physical verification of inventories of raw material, finished goods, work in progress goods and stock in trade. We have relied on physical verification certificate issued by management as well as certificate of the valuation of finished goods and work in progress for both the years included in the standalone financial statements.

b) We draw attention to note 4.1 to the standalone financial statements, disclosure under Ind AS 108 - Operating Segments could not be provided as sufficient information relating to the same was not available with the management. Further the Company conducts its business in only one Geographical Segment, viz., India.

c) Attention is drawn to the fact that the Company has communicated to the suppliers related to categorisation of MSME parties, on the basis of the information available with the Company, the Company has classified outstanding dues of Micro and Small enterprise and outstanding dues of creditors other than Micro and Small Enterprises. Further the Company has not provided the interest on the same as reconciliation and settlement was pending with the parties. Adjustments required upon such reconciliation and confirmation, if any, are not ascertainable and hence interest has not been provided for.

d) Attention is drawn to the note 4.1 to the standalone financial statements, The Company has entered into a contract for supply and commissioning a Lithium-ion battery plant at its factory situated at Artemis Complex, Gala no. 105 & 108, National Express Highway, Vasai (East), Thane - 401 208 with its related party "Electroforce (India) Private Limited ("EIPL")". Approval for such transaction has already been obtained from the shareholders of the Company in its annual general meeting held on 24 September 2021. The company has already made some adhoc payments against contract to EIPL as on 31 March 2024 which is reflecting in Capital work in progress and Other non-current assets as Capital advances. We are unable to verify the quotation from other vendors dealing in same line of business as the same was not available with the management.

The management envisages commissioning of the lithium-ion plant by March 2025.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition as per Ind AS 115 1 Revenue is recognized at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring goods to a customer. The revenue recognition occurs at a point in time when the control of the goods is transferred to the customer. As part of our audit procedures, we: Read the Companys accounting policy for revenue recognition and assessed compliance with the requirements of Ind AS 115. We focused on this area as a key audit matter due to the amount of Revenue being regarded by Management as a key performance indicator in assessing performance. We believe there exists a risk of revenue being recognized before the control is transferred, including risk of incorrect timing of estimation related to recording the discounts and rebates. Refer Note 23 to the standalone financial statements. Evaluated the design, tested the implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal controls including general IT controls and key IT application controls over recognition of revenue and measurement of rebates, discounts and returns. On a sample basis, tested supporting documentation for sales transactions and rebates/discounts recorded during the year which included sales invoices, customer contracts, shipping documents and customer correspondences for rebates/discounts. Tested revenue samples focused on sales recorded immediately before the year-end, obtained evidence as regards timing of revenue recognition, based on terms and conditions of sales contracts and delivery documents. Compared current year sales, discounts and rebates with historical trends. Assessed disclosures in financial statements in respect of revenue, as specified in Ind AS 115.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements, consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Companys annual report, if, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable;

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Statement of Changes on Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; and

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in “Annexure B”.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 34 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, that no other funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Company or Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (d) (i) and (d) (ii) contain any material misstatement. e. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

4. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, No remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during current year. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

5. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. During the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of abovesaid software.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Artemis Electricals and Projects Limited (Formerly known as Artemis Electricals Limited) for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

1a A. The company has not updated its records showing quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets.

B. The Company does not own any intangible assets. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

1b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does have a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. However, the company has not maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of PPE as on 31st March 2024. In the absence of details, we are unable to comment on position of PPE.

1c According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee and other than self-constructed immovable property) as disclosed in Note 4 to the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

1d According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) during the year.

1e According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2a Proper records of inventory are not maintained by the company. As explained to us, the discrepancies identified in physical stocks as compared to records maintained are properly dealt in the books of accounts. However, in the absence of details, we are unable to comment on inventory.

2b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been not sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted loan, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted advances in the nature of loans to Twelve parties during the year, details of the advances in the nature of loans is stated in sub-clause (a) below:

(a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted not advances in the nature of loans to any subsidiaries during the year.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted advances in the nature of loans to Twelve parties other than subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as below:

Particulars Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year Others 1262.04 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Others 1087.14

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the advances in the nature of loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of advances in the nature of loans given, we are unable to make any specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest as there is no agreement or arrangement for such advances in the nature of loans.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are unable to make specific comment on the status of overdue amounts in respect of advances in the nature of loans as there is no agreement or arrangement for such advances in the nature of loans.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we are unable to make specific comment on the due, renewal and extension of advances in the nature of loan as there is no agreement or arrangement for such advances in the nature of loans.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given advances in the nature of loans without specifying any terms or period of repayment as below:

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate Amount of Advances in Nature of Loans Repayable on Demand (A) - - - Agreement does not specify any Terms or Period of Repayment (B) 1087.95 - 428.56 Total (A+B) 1087.95 - 428.56 Percentage of Loans / Advances in Nature of Loans to the Total Loans 100% - 39.39%

4 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. In respect of the investments made and loans given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

5 The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7a According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Income-tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except mentioned below. a) The company has failed to pay TDS on time for Q1, Q2, Q3 & Q4 amounting to Rs. 88.,096, Rs. 1,59,859/-, Rs. 14,557/- and Rs. 51,697/- respectively.

b) The company has failed to pay Professional Tax from past couple of years amounting to Rs. 51,957/-

7b According to the information and explanations given to us, statutory dues relating to Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs in Lakhs) Period Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 607.83 Assessment Year 2018-19 and 2020-21 Appellate upto level from Appellate upto level Authority Commissioners Authority Commissioners Good and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 482.97 Financial Year 2017-18 to 2021-22

8 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9a According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

9b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

9c According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has applied term loans for the purpose for which it was obtained.

9d According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

9e According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9f According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10a The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

10b According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11a Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

11b According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

11c We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

12 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

14a Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

14b We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16a The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16b The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16c The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16d According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does have one CIC. However, the CIC of the group does not satisfy the definition of Core Investment Company in all respects and is in the process of satisfying the same.

17 The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year

18 Mittal Agarwal and Company has resigned as statutory Auditor for FY 2023-24 so; the issues, objections or concerns raised by them during their audit engagement have been considered.

19 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of Artemis Electricals and Projects Limited (Formerly known as Artemis Electricals Limited) for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Disclaimer of Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of Artemis Electricals and Projects Limited (Formerly known as Artemis Electricals Limited) (‘the Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended on that date.

The information and explanations provided by the management on system of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting were not complete to enable us to determine if the Company has established adequate Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting and whether such Internal Financial Controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024, and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the financial statements of the Company.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to the Standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to the Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.